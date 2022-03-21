Sonoma County to unveil retooled, culturally competent emergency plan

On Tuesday, during the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors meeting, directors for the county’s Equity Office and Emergency Management Department will present a retooled emergency operations plan that accounts for the cultural needs of this region’s diverse communities.

Those changes follow a 2019 law, SB 160, which mandates that cities and counties address how culturally diverse communities are served by emergency communications, evacuation protocols, shelters and preparedness efforts, among other services, during disasters.

Linda Evans remembers well the stories of trauma and terror many people experienced in the weeks immediately following the 2017 Tubbs fire when she volunteered with Undocufund, Sonoma County’s disaster relief organization for residents who are living in the country illegally.

She heard about the scores of Latino families who, without access to immediate Spanish-language evacuation information, fled to the Sonoma County coast to escape the firestorm. And, the rumors of Immigration & Customs Enforcement drop-ins that kept many families away from local assistance centers.

Discrimination at the shelters was also a concern. In one case, Spanish-speaking volunteers were turned away by staff despite a need for people with those skills, Evans said. Community members also reported selective searches of donations left by Latinos, but not of those made by white people, she added.

What followed in the months after the Tubbs fire was the creation of the Immigrant Defense Task Force, a group that in early 2018 crafted more than two dozen recommendations for how Sonoma County could improve its disaster planning to better serve Spanish-speaking residents and those who are not in the country legally.

Those recommendations proved to be relevant the following year, when the Russian River saw historic flooding and the Kincade fire erupted, becoming Sonoma County’s largest blaze.

“There had been some changes but still, Spanish-speaking residents were being left out of the services being given to people,” Evans said.

Some of the recommendations made by the Immigrant Defense Task Force, as well as those of a Community Advisory Group convened by the county to provide input, were among the 37 community-prompted changes implemented in the plan, county documents show.

They include the addition of trained and easily identifiable Spanish translators, provisions that bar staff at county-run shelters from asking evacuees about their immigration status and replacing the word “citizen” with “resident” in the plan text to be more inclusive of those living in the county without legal permission.

Other community-backed recommendations, such as the simultaneous dissemination of emergency information in Spanish and English during emergencies, have been in place since 2019.

Still, several of the 137 community recommendations offered as part of the plan were considered out of the plan’s scope and either earmarked as a future project or referred to a different county department.

That included requests to serve culturally competent food at emergency shelters and the creation of an evacuation plan for farmworkers who don’t have personal transportation.

“As staff continue these efforts to move from addressing unmet needs to recognizing the untapped assets in our communities that experience disconnection and marginalization from our local government efforts, our community can heal, reconnect, and serve all residents equitably, respectfully, and excellently,” the staff report for Tuesday’s board agenda item says.

Board Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said the need for an even more inclusive plan shows how far Sonoma County has come since 2017, when two Spanish-speaking county employees, Alegría de La Cruz and Bernice Espinoza, stepped in to fill a gaping hole in the county’s public information infrastructure during the Tubbs fire.

“To me, that showed two things. No. 1: We are failing as a government. And No. 2: There’s this desire and ability to do much more,” Hopkins said.

While the creation of the emergency operations plan was a good step forward, Hopkins said feedback from constituents is still needed.

The county lacks emergency notifications in Indigenous languages, some that are only in spoken form, Hopkins said.

“We cannot pat ourselves on the back, check a box and say ‘mission accomplished,’ ” Hopkins said.

Several community organizers who participated in the advisory group created to provide input on the plan said that while they were happy to see progress when it came to emergency planning, response and recovery, the county did not go far enough in addressing cultural competency issues revealed by recent disasters.

That included Nohemi Palomino, a volunteer community organizer who is part of the North Bay Organizing Project’s Just Recovery Partnership, one of the groups asked to participate in the advisory group.

Palomino said that while she was honored to participate, she would have liked to see more resources allocated to people who speak indigenous languages.

Gabriela Orantes, the manager for the Just Recovery program, said there was a clear disconnect between the spirit of the policy and what county workers could practically implement.

“This was a highly technical plan and it was frustrating that the recommendations that came from community, which were developed from lived experiences through multiple disasters, the majority of them did not fit into the scope of the plan according to staff,” Orantes said.

Adam Brown, the executive director for the Disability Services and Legal Center, which serves Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties, said the need for emergency shelters and staff that are capable of meeting the needs of Sonoma County’s disabled community was among the lessons learned from 2017.

“This is an area where the county has made a very good effort,” he said. “The county understands that we’re in a very high fire and in some areas very high flood-danger area. When these events happen, it’s seniors and people with disabilities who are most at risk.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.