Looking for Barbie merchandise in Sonoma County? It might be harder than you think — but not just because of the nostalgic fervor that has overtaken moviegoers.

It was not immediately clear by Tuesday if the massive weekend box office success of Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” film had directly led to merchandise flying off the shelves in Sonoma County.

Some local toy stores offered anecdotal observations that suggested an uptick in sales since the movie’s debut Friday. But only a few of those handful of stores sell Barbie dolls or other Barbie-branded products, aside from the typical big-box stores.

Meanwhile, director Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” raked in $377 million globally in its opening weekend. It’s being touted as the biggest debut for a movie directed by a woman.

In the U.S. and Canada alone, the movie scored $155 million in ticket sales.

But the movie’s effect on local consumers hasn’t been as much of a powerhouse.

Steve Hutchinson, owner of Kaleidoscope Toys in Santa Rosa, said Tuesday he placed additional orders for Barbie products because of an increase in demand. He related that to the film’s success.

At his Mongtomery Village shop, he currently has a limited inventory of Barbies, the figurehead of Mattel Inc.’s iconic doll line. But he expects a shipment in the next few days.

His average consumer ranges from kids to grandparents, he said, which is typical for a toy shop.

“I would say a good 30%-40% of my customers are older grandparents and so a lot of them either bought Barbies for their kids or maybe even played with Barbies when they were young,” he said.

“I think it’s just a big reminder of ‘Why don’t I get my grand kid a Barbie’ but it’s not like some of the fads we’ve gone through like Beanie Babies or Webkinz.”

Over at Santa Rosa Plaza, an employee at Toys “R” Us inside Macy’s department store said he, too, has seen more Barbie products sold in the last week. But he couldn’t specify as to how much of an increase it has been.

Though, he said, the purchases have mostly been of dolls, which make up the bulk of the store’s Barbie line of products.

Once a grand display of endless toys, the Toys “R” Us locations inside Macy’s relaunched after the company’s bankruptcy are much smaller and more condensed than its predecessor. There you won’t typically find Barbie’s Dream House or any of her multiple vehicles.

While at least a couple stores reached Tuesday had witnessed a general increase in sales of Barbie products, others said it’s mostly been steady.

Sydney Boldt, an employee at The Toy Shop on Napa Street in Sonoma, said the store frequently sells Barbies year-round. But there hasn’t been a noteworthy change since the film, she said.

She estimated they sell about 20 or more Barbie items each month. Products there include a wider gamut — play sets, outfits, vehicles and more.

Not all local toy stores carry Mattel’s iconic brand, however, particularly those with a smaller or niche customer base. Such is the case for Darren Turbeville, owner of Toy B Ville in downtown Petaluma, who said his shop no longer carries Barbie-branded products.

When Mattel increased its minimum order requirements from $5,000 to $25,000 annually, he said, he was priced out. The minimum rose even more, to about $50,000, last month, according to industry reports.

“Buying anything but direct results in too high costs, so I have not stocked the product since the very beginning of 2022,” he said.

He said Monday he also hadn’t fielded any calls asking about Barbie products — and questions from in-store shoppers “are about the same as before the movie.”

Perhaps another indication of how “Barbie” sales are performing will come Wednesday, when Mattel is expected to release its second-quarter earnings report. However, the direct impact of the film wouldn’t be included in those figures, which only tally sales April through June.

From January through March, Mattel reported $815 million in net sales — down 22% from the prior year, according to the El Segundo-based company.

John Goehring, co-owner of The Toyworks in Sebastopol, said overall sales of Barbies and other nostalgic items, like Care Bears and My Little Pony, have made a comeback in the last decade.

“I think parents are buying (these toys) as like a reminder of their childhood,” he said. “It’s neat to see all the innovation in toys but also the throwbacks that we remember as kids still out there and still holding the interest in kids.”

But his Sebastopol Avenue store does not currently sell Barbie dolls, he said. He feels they are not inclusive enough of real-life body types.

Goehring, who plans to see “Barbie” this weekend, said his opinion may change, though, depending on how the film approaches the issue.

