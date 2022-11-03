Subscribe

Sonoma County transit agencies to provide free rides countywide on Election Day

MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 3, 2022, 1:45PM
Santa Rosa CityBus, Petaluma Transit and Sonoma County Transit will provide free rides countywide on Election Day, Nov. 8.

The agencies are offering the free rides in hopes of reducing transportation and economic barriers to voting, according to a Thursday news release from the city of Santa Rosa.

Sonoma County vote centers are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 7. On Election Day, vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote for a list and map of voter centers and ballot drop boxes in Sonoma County.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smasltig@pressdemocrat.com.

