Sonoma County Transit, other agencies offering free rides to vaccination sites

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 17, 2021, 3:10PM
Updated 10 minutes ago

Vaccination clinics in Sonoma County

Residents who are 70 and older can make appointments to receive a coronavirus vaccination at a number of public clinics across the county.

For a list of sites, visit https://socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/vaccine-information/clinics/

For the latest vaccine numbers, who’s eligible for a vaccine and how to receive a vaccine, visit socoemergency.org/vaccine or call 2-1-1.

————

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here.

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Local transit agencies are providing free rides to city and county vaccination sites with proof of appointment, according to a news release from the City of Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa CityBus, Sonoma County Transit and Petaluma Transit will waive the cost of fare for residents traveling to and from vaccination sites. Paratransit, City of Santa Rosa shuttle and call-ahead services also will provide free transportation.

Transit operators will request proof of appointment, either in print or on their phones, when residents are boarding.

Here’s what to know about each agency:

  • Santa Rosa CityBus and Paratransit will provide free rides to and from vaccination sites within Santa Rosa city limits. CityBus offers a direct shuttle service from the downtown transit mall to the vaccination site at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit srcity.org/1036/Transit-and-CityBus
  • Petaluma Transit and Paratransit is offering free transportation to and from three vaccination sites in city limits. For more information, visit transit.cityofpetaluma.net
  • Sonoma County Transit and Paratransit will offer free rides to and from 17 countywide sites. For more information, visit sctransit.com

