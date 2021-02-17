Sonoma County Transit, other agencies offering free rides to vaccination sites
Local transit agencies are providing free rides to city and county vaccination sites with proof of appointment, according to a news release from the City of Santa Rosa.
Santa Rosa CityBus, Sonoma County Transit and Petaluma Transit will waive the cost of fare for residents traveling to and from vaccination sites. Paratransit, City of Santa Rosa shuttle and call-ahead services also will provide free transportation.
Transit operators will request proof of appointment, either in print or on their phones, when residents are boarding.
Here’s what to know about each agency:
- Santa Rosa CityBus and Paratransit will provide free rides to and from vaccination sites within Santa Rosa city limits. CityBus offers a direct shuttle service from the downtown transit mall to the vaccination site at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit srcity.org/1036/Transit-and-CityBus
- Petaluma Transit and Paratransit is offering free transportation to and from three vaccination sites in city limits. For more information, visit transit.cityofpetaluma.net
- Sonoma County Transit and Paratransit will offer free rides to and from 17 countywide sites. For more information, visit sctransit.com
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: