Sonoma County Transit, other agencies offering free rides to vaccination sites

Residents who are 70 and older can make appointments to receive a coronavirus vaccination at a number of public clinics across the county.

For a list of sites, visit https://socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/vaccine-information/clinics/

For the latest vaccine numbers, who’s eligible for a vaccine and how to receive a vaccine, visit socoemergency.org/vaccine or call 2-1-1.

————

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here.

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.