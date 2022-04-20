Sonoma County transportation agencies drop mask mandates

Transportation agencies across Sonoma County no longer require passengers to wear masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Policies, which often reflected federal guidelines, were dismissed Tuesday in response to a federal judge striking down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask mandate for public transportation hubs, including airports and train stations.

In a tweet, officials with the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport said masks are still recommended but the Transportation Security Administration is no longer enforcing mandates.

In accordance with @TSA not enforcing the federal mask mandate, at this time mask use is recommended but will not be enforced. TSA is still evaluating how they will respond to the ruling, and there may be additional changes in the future. — SonomaCountyAirport (@Fly_STS) April 19, 2022

Masks had been required on public transportation for about two years following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The CDC recently extended its mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa ruled the CDC overstepped its authority in issuing the health order. She added it was fatally flawed because the CDC didn’t follow proper rule-making procedures.

In response to Monday’s ruling, Sonoma-Marin Rail Transit passengers are no longer required to wear masks on platforms and on trains, Communications and Marketing Manager Matt Stevens confirmed Tuesday.

He added SMART staff will continue wearing masks on the train as per Cal OSHA policies.

Bryan Albee, Sonoma County Transit’s systems manager, confirmed Sonoma County Transit passengers also won’t need to wear masks.

The Press Democrat has reached out to Santa Rosa City Bus for an update on its mask policy.

TSA issued a statement afterward saying “Due to (Monday’s) court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs .... CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

A Justice Department spokesman said the ruling would not be appealed unless CDC determines a mandate is necessary for public health.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi