Sonoma County transportation tax renewal awaits ballot decision on Monday

Sonoma County transportation officials on Monday are set to decide whether to ask voters this November to approve an early, 20-year extension of a countywide sales tax that supports road, transit and bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

The county’s 12-member transportation board, which includes representatives from each of the county’s nine cities and the Board of Supervisors, unanimously voted in May to advance the quarter-cent tax renewal. The initial step allowed Sonoma County Transportation Authority staff to seek buy-in among the 10 municipalities to include it on the upcoming ballot.

It also acted as a gut check on the county’s appetite to sustain a tax increase amid unprecedented economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight of the county’s nine cities, plus the Board of Supervisors, endorsed moving forward with the renewal of Measure M, first passed by voters in 2004. In five of those cases, the approval was unanimous.

Windsor was the only municipality to withhold its support, with the Town Council voting 3-2 against the early renewal. Notably, Councilman Sam Salmon, a board member of the transportation authority, formed part of the majority that voted against the extension, citing general uncertainties in the economic and political outlook that could leave the tax short of the two-thirds supermajority it would need to pass among voters.

Still, the transportation authority has the support it needs for Monday’s vote, with a majority of the local governments — representing a majority of residents — on board.

“It was very clear there’s an appreciation and understanding of the importance of having local funds, and all very clearly have needs when it comes to transportation infrastructure and providing transit service,” said Suzanne Smith, longtime executive director of the transportation authority, who said she was “thrilled” with the outcome. “They all, I think, recognize the value, including Windsor. They’re just worried about timing.”

The current sales tax doesn’t expire until April 2025, but all of the remaining revenue has been committed to projects, including the last stages of the Highway 101 widening through the Sonoma-Marin Narrows.

Measure M has generated more than $305 million through April for road, bicycle and bus connections throughout the county, and is expected to bring in about $418 million over its life — down from a projected $470 million due to economic downturns.

The transportation authority has been able to leverage the local revenue to pull in hundreds of millions of dollars in state and federal grant for Sonoma County projects. In the case of the $1.2 billion Highway 101 widening, the county transportation tax has helped secure funds at a 5-to-1 ratio, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, discussions continue at the federal level over an infrastructure bill envisioned as a far-reaching stimulus package for public works. Local officials hope to bolster their pitch for some of that potential funding windfall by showing that local taxpayers are putting up extra money for the same projects.

Without that advantage, Sonoma County could be shut out, officials said.

“This is not a new tax, it’s a continuation of one that’s existing,” said Sonoma Mayor Logan Harvey, vice chair of the county’s transportation board. “It’s important as a jobs program to make sure more of the county is employed and more money flows through the county. So the question for voters is whether we will have the power to leverage Measure M, which we’ve done several times over, and would they like that money to come in from the state and federal governments into our community, or elsewhere?”

The new measure is projected to initially generate about $26 million annually, for a total of $670 million over its 20-year life. With no massive projects to fund this time around, the spending plan has been adjusted to double the annual share for the county’s three bus systems and triple the amount provided by the current measure for bicycle and pedestrian paths.

A possible political obstacle, however, is a growing number of tax measures that could come before voters in November. The county continues to inch toward a new proposed quarter-cent, 10-year sales tax to fund mental health and homeless services, with the item set to come before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Two cities — Healdsburg and Sonoma — have already approved sales tax extensions to support their general funds, and four other cities are mulling similar measures. Petaluma is poised to put to voters a new 1-cent sales tax, while Santa Rosa, Cotati and Cloverdale are each eyeing renewals of existing tax measures, with an Aug. 7 deadline to make the November ballot.

Polling of 600 likely Sonoma County voters last fall showed nearly 75% supported early renewal of the countywide road and infrastructure tax. But to ensure the necessary backing still exists, a separate poll was ordered this spring, with results set to be released to the transportation board on Monday.

Some board members said they felt strongly enough about the extension that even if the second poll showed diminished support — hovering at or below the 67% the extension needed to pass — they still planned to back placing it on the November ballot.

“My belief is we need to move this forward,” said longtime Rohnert Park Council member Jake Mackenzie, a transportation board member. “If you don’t have this funding mechanism in place, then a lot of things come to a grinding halt. So I’m hopeful obviously that the polling data will be positive, but I think from a policy point of view, it’s the right thing to do.”

