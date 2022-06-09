Sonoma County under heat advisory Friday. Here’s what to expect

With temperatures expected to edge up toward 100 degrees in parts of Sonoma County on Friday, officials in some cities are announcing sites were people can seek refuge and offering tips on staying cool.

Santa Rosa officials have announced that residents seeking refuge from the heat Friday can use the city’s Finley Community Center (2060 West College Ave.) between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and the Steele Lane Community Center (415 Steele Lane) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

City officials urged residents to check on people who are elderly, sick or do not have air conditioning.

Dangerous heat is expected for far inland areas on Friday with an increased risk for heat-related illnesses. Stay safe and visit https://t.co/6Er8jwxpIi for heat preparedness tips. #cawx pic.twitter.com/KHIUOGOEvY — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 8, 2022

The Cloverdale Police Department sent out a Nixle alert about Friday’s heat with several tips on staying cool. The message urged people to avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day, stay in air-conditioned rooms, avoid strenuous activities, wear light clothing and drink water.

For residents who don’t have air conditioning, police officials recommended opening windows and doors at night to cool a house and shutting them at sunrise. They also suggested closing curtains, using fans and taking cold showers.

The high temperatures forecast for much of the Bay Area on Friday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week, have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory that covers the majority of Sonoma County.

The advisory, a step up from the excessive heat watch announced earlier this week, will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday for the county’s inland areas, the weather service said.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, the advisory covers eastern Marin County and all of Napa County, the East Bay hills and interior valleys, the Santa Clara hills and valley and the Santa Cruz mountains.

High temperatures Friday afternoon are expected to range from 93 to 105 degrees in the hottest parts of the Bay Area, the weather service said.

The forecast highs for some of Sonoma County’s cities and towns include 94 degrees for Cloverdale and Petaluma, 95 for Rohnert Park, 96 for Sebastopol, 98 for Santa Rosa and Sonoma and 100 for Healdsburg and Windsor.

Along the coast, a high of 75 degrees is predicted for Bodega Bay and 83 for Jenner.

Just *how* hot will it be on Friday? Downright toasty for inland areas. Here's a look at the forecast high temperatures. #cawx pic.twitter.com/y64auAHSUI — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 9, 2022

A weekend cooling trend is set to begin Saturday, according to the weather service.

Santa Rosa’s high temperature is expected to be 93 on Saturday — about 5 degrees cooler than Friday — and 79 on Sunday.

The normal temperature for this week in Santa Rosa is 80 degrees, weather service data show.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.