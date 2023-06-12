Sonoma County, upper Mark West Springs watershed residents, practice evacuation

Upper Mark West Springs watershed residents Marcel and Meher Siegle were drinking coffee Sunday morning and talking about how they’ve worked to protect their property from fires when they heard the sirens.

“There it goes,” Marcel, 59, said.

The couple quickly beganrolling and shoving windows shut.

“We want to make sure there’s no ember penetration,” said Marcel, who began working in fire preparedness and debris removal after the Glass Fire.

He grabbed a few suitcases and walked to the front door, where his wife waited.

Their phones rang and flashed the number as “potential spam,” but the couple had been expecting the alert, so they answered the call.

Overlapping automated messages told them Sunday’s simulated evacuation order had begun.

The Siegles had signed up for the safety drill hosted by the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, which allowed them and other neighbors to practice evacuating the area just like they would during an invading fire.

Meher, 55, and Marcelcontinued going through their typical steps with a few exceptions. Marcel moved flammable items ― a rug and some cushions on their patio ― farther away from their home. Meher feed their chickens.

They then loaded up their two cars.

The Siegle family has been through three evacuations – Meher left during the Tubbs, Kincade and Glass fires, while her husband evacuated during the Tubbs Fire. Even though they have done this before, the two believed Sunday’s exercise was one more chance to practice and improve their process.

“We’ve become better at evacuating,” Meher said as she drove the evacuation route to Maria Carrillo High School, “It’s sad to say, but, yes, we have gotten better.”

As she headed down the road, she passed the spot where her car got stuck as she fled during the Tubbs Fire. After the devastating 2017 blaze, this area had been nothing but burnt trees – remnants of what she now hopes to never have to escape from again. Nevertheless, she has been preparing ever since.

‘We need to practice our evacuation’

The Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management began conducting these simulated experiences in areas of higher fire risk in the wake of the Tubbs Fire, which left a nearly 12-mile path of destruction from Calistoga to Santa Rosa, Emergency Coordinator James Cooper said.

“It came out of a lesson from 2017, which is that we need to practice our evacuation,” Cooper said.

During the drill, the residents who signed up received a text message, email and call letting them know to leave their homes and head to Maria Carrillo High School.

As residents arrived, they were encouraged to walk through a resource fair in the parking lot.

Some of the fair’s participating agencies included the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the Sonoma County Fire District and Madronus Wildfire Defense, an organization that assesses properties for fire risk and creates a treatment plan. Marcel Siegle currently works at Madronus as a risk assessor.

The exercise allows the residents to make sure they are receiving messages through SoCoAlert, put together a go-bag and figure out their potential escape routes. It also helps the emergency management department to identify any problems, such as if SoCoAlert is not reaching every person in the area.

The county department has conducted about five other drills in areas such as in the Sonoma Valley, Cazadero and around Fitch Mountain near Healdsburg.

The upper Mark West Springs watershed – which stretches along St. Helena Road and Calistoga Road – is an area that has been on the county’s list for years due to being a “one-way-in, one-way-out community on a hill near a highly flammable area,” Cooper said.

Just over 100 people out of the about 200 families in the area signed up to participate Sunday. The number of sign-ups exceeded expectations, Cooper said.

Lynn Garric, chair of the Upper Mark West Fire Safe Council, said the exercise was important not only because it allowed people to practice “getting up and going” but also because it was another way to build community, which can be an essential part of survival during an impending or ongoing crisis.

“When you meet your neighbors and you start talking about safety, it multiplies in a number of ways,” she said.

Building and maintaining community

Meher Siegle knew most of the people walking around the fair Sunday morning.

“This is kind of fun because it’s our whole neighborhood,” 65-year-old Amy Sather, who has lived in the area for 32 years, said to one of her neighbors at the fair. “It’s like a block party.”

Siegle caught up with friends from her knitting club as other people hugged each other, grabbed coffee and donuts, and chatted.

“Were you able to hear the sirens, Meher?” one neighbor asked.

Another said she heard the high-low ringing over the sound of her TV, dryer and dishwasher.

Monans Rill community residents Uta and Ken Saltzberg, who lost their home in the Glass Fire, picked up tags they could put on their residence to indicate it was empty if they needed to evacuate.

Ken, 74, said he appreciated the fair because it is, “comforting to see the county has learned something from all of these disasters.”

“I’m impressed with the level of organization around this practice exercise,” Uta, 62, said. “It’s very reassuring.”

Jeff Phillips, 68, who had not stayed on his property since losing his home in the Glass Fire, stayed in a camper with his wife on their land Saturday night to participate in the drill.

Cole Lopez, 7, scored a backpack with “all the nutrition I need for a day.” His mom, Andrea Lopez, said she participated in the drill to help Cole and his brother better understand what they will need to do in an emergency.

“It’s all kind of exciting,” she said, referring to the fair, “but I want him to realize that this is a real possibility, that this could happen.”

Meher Siegle collected her goodies she had gathered during the fair, including a green tote bag with a go-bag checklist, got into her car and drove home.

She passed by further reminders of the reason she went through the evacuation exercise ― the caution “fire burn area” signs, the thinned out vegetation along Calistoga and Saint Helena roads and, right before her driveway on the other side of the street, the stump of tree that had caught fire in 2020.

Meher Siegle felt satisfied with how she had spent her Sunday morning.

