Sonoma County urges employers to require boosters, testing for employees

Sonoma County is urging all local employers to require their employees to either get a COVID-19 booster or get tested twice a week for the virus.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued the guidance Tuesday.

In addition to the booster and testing recommendations, the county is also advising employers to require unvaccinated and unboosted employees, if eligible for a booster, to wear an FDA-cleared surgical mask or respirator in indoor work settings, according to a press release issued by the county on Tuesday.

“COVID-19 cases are increasing again in Sonoma County, but we can keep both our community and our economy healthy if employers require workers to get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible for one,” Mase said in the county press release. “People who choose not to get vaccinated or boosted should be tested for COVID at least twice a week to detect outbreaks quickly and reduce the amount of time infected workers can unknowingly transmit the virus to others.”

The guidance is not mandatory but is strongly recommended, and Sonoma County — the largest employer in the county — also is aiming to adopt the policy.

In August, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a vaccination and testing mandate for about 4,400 county workers. The county is now reviewing its vaccination policy and procedures with the intention of adopting Mase’s new recommendation.

Last week, the county issued two health orders requiring booster shots or twice weekly testing for local school employees, emergency responders and employees at dental offices, pharmacies and temporary disaster shelters.

This latest guidance comes as new COVID-19 infections increase in the area. The Bay Area is seeing the beginnings of the winter surge in infections that has afflicted other parts of the United States, UC Berkeley infectious disease expert Dr. John Swartzberg told The Press Democrat in a Monday interview.

The omicron strain was first detected in Sonoma County on Dec. 17 and as of Tuesday, 14 cases of omicron had been detected in the county, according to the county’s COVID-19 data website. Officials have said the number of cases is likely higher because of the lag in genotyping.

The number of COVID-19 cases detected daily in unvaccinated people in Sonoma County has more than tripled since Thanksgiving, from 16.9 per 100,000 residents to 51.9 per 100,000 residents, the highest since late August, according to the release. New daily cases detected among vaccinated residents increased from 6.9 per 100,000 residents to 7.9 per 100,000 residents during the same period.

“Given how contagious the omicron variant is proving to be, cloth masks are just not as effective in stopping the spread of the virus,” Mase said. “We recommend that everyone upgrade to a surgical mask or something equivalent.”

In Sonoma County, 76.7% of residents ages 5 and up, or more than 360,000 people are vaccinated, and more than 146,000 people have received booster shots, according to the release.

Employers can find resources regarding vaccination policies at the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.