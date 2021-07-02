Sonoma County veteran reflects on what patriotism means to him

This Fourth of July, The Press Democrat asked a cross section of people around Sonoma County to sound off on the subject of patriotism. This is one of 10 vignettes; to read the rest of them, go here.

Each Memorial Day, Paul Lewis visits the grave sites of Robert Baur, Joseph Mendonca and George Poe. Like them, he graduated from Petaluma High School, then fought in the Korean War.

Unlike them, Lewis made it home.

Communing with the fallen, Lewis reflects on the fact that Mendonca never got another chance “to drive his convertible up and down the main street,” or take over his family’s dairy ranch. He remembers Poe as a football star, “a good looking Irish kid with a Chevy coupe and a girlfriend built like a brick pagoda.” Poe enlisted in the Marines and was killed on Pork Chop Hill.

Conscripted into the Army, Cpl. Paul Lewis ended up on the other side of “Pork Chop,” he said. Now 88, he vividly recalls being sent out on perilous night patrols, “where you’re walking slow, waiting, listening, not talking much.

The hours pass, and you head back to your base, the sun’s coming up, now you can see the guard shack, and as you get closer, you see the flag flying over it.

“And you’re thinking: ‘I’m home. I’m gonna be able to climb into my own bunk, maybe get a hot meal.’ The flag meant that. It meant I’d made through another walk in the park” — the soldiers’ tongue-in-cheek description of those recon missions — “and Charlie didn’t shoot a hole in my ass.”

That explains, in part, why he gets so angry when he hears of someone desecrating the flag. It’s why Old Glory flies in front of his ranch on Middle 2 Rock Road in Petaluma 24 hours a day, with spotlights illuminating it at night.

On a wall in one of the buildings on his property is a flag “framed in an old country window,” he said. One of the panes of glass is broken, but Lewis hasn’t replaced it. It captures how he feels about the country right now.

“We’re broken.”

How, exactly? Lewis’ main concerns are the size of government, and what he sees as a drift toward socialism, which, to him, is uncomfortably close to Communism. “The government’s getting too powerful,” he warned. “We are right on the edge of not being free.”

“My country is broken,” he repeats. “But my flag stands strong behind it.”