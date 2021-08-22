Sonoma County Vietnam vets mourn fallen soldiers and draw parallels with Afghanistan collapse

When American troops were sent to Afghanistan in the fall of 2001, Vietnam War veteran John Logan of Santa Rosa predicted he would be “an old man” by the time they were finally pulled out.

Logan is now 75, and last week — on the heels of the American departure — he watched images of Taliban forces take over Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

Like several military veterans of his era who attended a ceremony Saturday morning honoring the 59 Sonoma County men who died in the Vietnam War, he said the parallels between the two conflicts are hard to swallow.

“We just don’t learn things in this country. It is nothing different. … The only thing that’s different about Afghanistan and Vietnam is the terrain,” Logan said, standing next to a Huey helicopter at the Pacific Coast Air Museum in Santa Rosa.

The sign with the names of the 59 Sonoma County soldiers who lost their lives during the Vietnam conflict was installed next to the helicopter.

The memorial dedication ceremony was part of the 50th anniversary “decade of remembrance” of the Vietnam War, a period that ends on March 29, 2023 — a half century after the last U.S. troops left Vietnam. Immediately following a reading of the names of 59 fallen soldiers Saturday, an honor guard fired three rifle volleys and played taps.

For many of the veterans on hand, the images last week of helicopters landing on the U.S. Embassy in Kabul echoed the American withdrawal from Vietnam and the fall of Saigon.

“It’s the same thing. You’re fighting a losing proposition,” said Logan, an Army veteran who received the Purple Heart after he was shot in the leg during combat in the Bình Định Province in August 1967.

During the ceremony, Frank Gallagher, 73, an Army pilot who flew a Huey helicopter like the one featured at the memorial, recalled his time in Vietnam, from March 1970 to March 1971. Gallagher, a Santa Rosa general contractor, flew with the 195th Assault Helicopter Company and with F Troop of the 8th Cavalry.

The past week since the fall of Kabul brought back memories, he said. “It’s the same thing. Afghanistan is Vietnam today, the way they did the whole thing.”

The ceremony, he said, was a reminder of those who did not make it back from Vietnam — or any other military conflict. But it’s also a reminder not to forget those who do come back.

Gallagher said one positive difference between Vietnam and Afghanistan is that many returning soldiers won’t face the harsh treatment many Vietnam veterans received half a century ago. There are also more services for them through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Other local veterans have brushed off the comparisons.

Rep. Mike Thompson, one of Sonoma County’s two congressmen and a Vietnam War combat veteran, rejected the association of the two wars in an interview this past week with the San Francisco Chronicle. He also defended President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops, affirming plans first solidified by President Donald Trump.

It would not have made a difference, said Thompson, a St. Helena Democrat, if American troops were pulled out five years ago or five years from now.

“I’m glad we’re leaving and I know it was a tough decision on the part of the president, but I think it was the correct decision,” he told the Chronicle.

After the ceremony, John Whitaker, 72, of Santa Rosa, approached the sign with the 59 names and pointed out two soldiers he knew during his time at Montgomery High School. They were Charles John Catelli of Santa Rosa, who died Jan. 4, 1969, and Ronald Louis Doolittle, who died Oct. 19, 1968.

Whitaker, who served in the Marines and was wounded in Vietnam, recalled that Catelli was known as “Skip” and Doolittle’s father was a Santa Rosa police detective. Like several other veterans at the ceremony, Whitaker said that since the Vietnam War, American society has learned how to treat its veterans better.

“When we came back, they threw rocks at us,” Whitaker said. “They didn’t like us, they spit on us, called us bad names. I came out of the airport once and they were calling me all kinds of names ... baby killer. I didn’t kill no babies. Those same people are now saying, ‘Hey, thank you for your service.’”

Whitaker said he saw the fall of Kabul coming. It was history repeating itself, he said, ticking off the list of would-be powers that have seen their state-building efforts crumble in foreign wars. His message for veterans of Afghanistan: Don’t be disillusioned.

“Look back on the history, don’t be shocked,” he said. He also urged veterans of the war in Afghanistan to seek out the services and counseling available to them if they are in need.

The ceremony Saturday was the culmination of two decades of research trying to get the most accurate list of Sonoma County residents who died in the Vietnam War, said Gary Greenough, who served in the Navy during the war and was in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970.

Greenough, who was emcee at Saturday’s ceremony, pointed out that honoring fallen soldiers is an act that transcends the politics of military conflicts. A number of the people on the list died during the Tet Offensive, a coordinated series of attacks by North Vietnamese forces starting in late January 1968, Greenough said.

“The rightness or wrongness of the Vietnam War is not at issue here — these men are not to be caught up in that debate,” he said. “They did what they were told to do. They went where they were told to go. Their country called and they responded.”

Following the ceremony, Greenough, too, reflected on the events of the past week amid the exit of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. “Hold your head high,” Greenough said of those who served there.

“You did your job. You are now graduates of the DD 214,” he said, referring to the certificate of release or discharge from active military services.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.