Sonoma County Volunteer Opportunities

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Volunteer as a trail crew member

The Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for trail crew members over the age of 18 to repair and maintain hiking trails at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve and Austin Creek State Recreation Area. The crew meets the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. in front of the Stewards’ volunteer office. No formal training or previous experience is required, but volunteers must fill out onboarding forms.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3vh7NhB.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Volunteer as a animal caretaker

Goatlandia is a nonprofit farm, animal sanctuary and rescue organization located in northwest Santa Rosa near River Road, and is home to goats, pigs, sheep, chickens and ducks. The farm is looking for volunteers who can commit to three hours a day, one day a week, to help with feeding, cleaning, and any other animal care chores.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3xvevTR. If you are interested in volunteering, call 707-541-6216 or email info@goatlandia.org.

Ceres Community Project

Volunteer as a food delivery driver

Ceres Community Project provides healthy, organic meals prepared by local teen and adult volunteers for people with serious illnesses. The goal of the project is to make sure those who are too sick to shop and cook for themselves are nourished and feel cared for. All volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Drivers are expected to pick up meals at a local Sonoma County kitchen and then deliver to three to five clients’ homes. Volunteers are needed 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9:30-11:30 a.m on Fridays.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3KTcm8c or email Volunteer Coordinator Lisa Baiter at lbaiter@ceresproject.org.

Bird Rescue Center

Volunteer as a board member

The Bird Rescue Center in Santa Rosa is looking for board members. The center is building a new facility and developing educational programs for adults and children. Board members are needed to help create a long-term vision for the future, as well as shepherd the construction and development of both the new center and educational programs and activities.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3M8HrFv. To apply, call Board Nominating Chair Janet Bosshard at 707-526-5883.

Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol

Volunteer as a gardener

The Sebastopol Kiwanis Club is a hands-on community service club focusing on local youth. Volunteers are needed at the Youth Annex in Sebastopol to beautify the garden, plant pollinator and native plants, and maintain the area. Volunteers must be ages 12 or older with an adult, 18 years or older without.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3KEZdzJ. To sign up, visit bit.ly/3rogpC6.

6th Street Playhouse

Volunteer as a box office assistant

6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa is seeking volunteers to work in the box office. Duties include light computer work on the company’s ticketing platform and customer service. Hours are flexible. Volunteers must be 18 or older.

For more information, visit bit.ly/37fB7wY.

Salvation Army Santa Rosa

Volunteer as a warehouse food packing worker

The Salvation Army in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help bag, sort and fill shopping carts with food from their warehouse to send out to families and individuals in need. Volunteers are needed Mondays through Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit bit.ly/38IIxJr.