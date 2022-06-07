Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Become a breast milk donor

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership is looking for breast milk donors in Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Solano counties to help save the lives of premature babies with as little as 1/4 an ounce of breast milk.

To donate, visit mothersmilk.org/donate-milk.

Food For Thought

Volunteer at a food bank

Food for Thought in Forestville is looking for volunteers to help with a wide range of tasks including greeting clients, filling food orders, sorting and organizing donated food items and more. Volunteers must be at least 11-13 years old to volunteer with an adult and 14 years or older to volunteer independently. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is not accepting volunteers over 65 years of age.

If interested, fill out a registration form at bit.ly/3tmzl54.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Volunteer as a cat trapper

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to trap wild cats and bring them to be spayed/neutered. Volunteers must be able to carry a trapped cat, have a vehicle, be at least 18 years old, and be able to bend/stoop/kneel on the ground. A teen volunteer would need to work with their parent or guardian. Training will be provided.

For more information, go to bit.ly/38ZUMBT.

Petaluma People Services Center

Help with yard work

Petaluma People Services Center in Petaluma is looking volunteers to help with yard work at the Adult Day Program. Training is provided.

To participate, contact admin@petalumapeople.org.

Salvation Army Santa Rosa

Make comfort kits

The Salvation Army in Santa Rosa is looking for service clubs to put together comfort kits to be given to evacuees in the event of a disaster. Volunteers gather supplies, put them together in little bags and drop them off at the organization.

For more information, contact Randy Hartt at randy.hartt@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Santa Rosa Community Health

Volunteer for a range of positions

Santa Rosa Community Health in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to work as: waiting room readers, food distribution assistants, gardeners, notebook designers and more.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3xcmq6M.

Sonoma Community Center

Volunteer for a range of positions

The Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma is looking for help with a variety of upcoming events.

For more information, contact 707-938-4626 x1 or go to bit.ly/3MtdwHC.

Sonoma Overnight Support

Volunteer in the kitchen

Sonoma Overnight Support currently serves around 240 meals a day at the Sonoma Springs Community Hall. It is looking for volunteers who can help with serving the hungry and homeless in Sonoma and Sonoma Valley. Volunteers work in the kitchen prepping and packaging food.

If you are interested in volunteering, complete the sign up form at bit.ly/3xqZJwT or contact volunteer coordinator Andy at volunteers@sonomaovernightsupport.org or 415-810-9051.

Soroptimist International of West Sonoma County, Sebastopol

Speak at club meetings

Soroptimist in Sebastopol is a volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. It is looking for people from various organizations and businesses to speak at club meetings about where they work.

For more information, email westsonomacounty@soroptimist.net or go to bit.ly/3mo9llN.