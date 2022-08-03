Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Volunteer at the Hansel Golf Challenge in Petaluma

Hansel Golf Challenge is an annual fundraiser to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. The Aug. 19 event at the Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma needs volunteers for morning and evening shifts. Volunteers will set up before and clean up after the event. Evening shift volunteers must be at least 21 years old.

For more information, contact Nicole Massey at nmassey@bgcsonoma-marin.org.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Become a breast milk donor

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership is looking for breast milk donors in Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Solano counties to help save the lives of premature babies.

To donate, visit mothersmilk.org/donate-milk.

Compassionate Cars

Volunteer as a grant collector

Compassionate Cars in Sebastopol is looking for someone to help the vehicle donation organization find and establish grants. Willingness to write grants is a plus, but the person needs to at least find grant opportunities and present them to the organization.

To volunteer, email compassionatecars@gmail.com or call 415-299-1208.

Council on Aging

Volunteer as a morning prep chef

The Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels kitchen in Santa Rosa is looking for someone to help do food prep. Help is needed Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to noon. Volunteers can choose to work any day of the week, once a week, for two to four hours. Training is provided.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3OUvyUn.

Food for Thought

Volunteer in the kitchen

Food For Thought in Forestville is looking for kitchen volunteers to help create salads, soups, and other meals for Sonoma County residents living with serious illnesses. Volunteers work with the organization’s chef to cook healthy foods for clients, package meals and more.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3JnPzBy. To volunteer or for more information, contact Liv Chaaban at 707-887-1647 ext. 109 or LivC@fftfoodbank.org.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Become a foster parent to rescued cats

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to serve as foster parents to cats in need. The organization’s busy season is in the spring and summer, but volunteers are needed throughout the year. Training is provided.

To volunteer, visit bit.ly/3OQiGi5.

Sonoma Community Center

Be a front desk volunteer

The Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma is looking for volunteers to greet visitors, answers phone calls and questions, sell merchandise and more. All volunteers are asked to commit to at least one weekly four-hour shift. In return, volunteers receive a free annual membership to the community center.

If interested, email Executive Director Charlotte Hajer at charlotte@sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Sonoma Overnight Support

Volunteer as a cook

Sonoma Overnight Support currently serves around 240 meals per day and is looking for volunteers who can help prepare and package food for the hungry and homeless in Sonoma Valley. Shifts are available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Andy at volunteers@sonomaovernightsupport.org or 415-810-9051.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Volunteer to teach about tide pools

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to teach Sonoma Coast State Park visitors how to safely explore tide pools. No prior experience is necessary and training is provided.

To get involved, email stewards@stewardscr.org or call 707-869-9177.