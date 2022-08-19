Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer’s Association

Volunteers needed for Napa Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association is looking for volunteers for the Napa Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's event on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Yountville Park. Volunteer roles include: registration assistance, photographers, videographers, route monitors, entertainers, and more.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3QRNsIH.

Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin

Volunteers needed for after-school support

Volunteer with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin to provide a loving and supportive environment at after-school programs. Key responsibilities include: leading group activities, reading age-appropriate books, helping with homework, playing games, and more. Volunteers must be able to commit to 4 hours a week and experience in early childhood development is required.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3B3oi5w.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Volunteer at a cooking class

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership is looking for volunteers to assist with clean up after a cooking class on Aug. 25 from 5-8 p.m. in Petaluma.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3QydqRN.

Ceres Community Project

Volunteer in the garden

Ceres Community Project provides meals for people with serious illness like cancer. Most of the produce and flowers given to clients comes from the organization’s own garden. Volunteers are needed to help plant a new garden at their Sebastopol location.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3QDqhCA.

Conservation Works

Looking for Worm Wizards

Conservation Works, a Santa Rosa-based organization dedicated to resource conservation, is looking for volunteers to help with its “Worm Wizards of Waste” program in Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties. Volunteers will learn about composting with red worms, help construct bins at schools and give speeches in classrooms about the importance of composting.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3dbeIDE or email oona@conservationworksnc.org.

Council on Aging

Become a Meals on Wheels driver in Santa Rosa

Council on Aging is looking for volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors in Santa Rosa. Volunteers use their own car, with mileage reimbursement at 48 cents a mile, and are welcome to volunteer with a spouse, partner or friend. Council on Aging requires a 6-month or longer commitment. Typically, volunteers are assigned to a route they do once a week.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3bXZ1zx.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Animal sanctuary volunteer in Santa Rosa or Sebastopol

Goatlandia is a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary and rescue organization with two locations in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. The sanctuary is looking for volunteers that can commit to 3 hours a day, one day a week, to helping with feeding, cleaning, and any other animal care chores.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3zYPkbT.

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness

Volunteer in a kitchen

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness in Santa Rosa currently serves up to 200 meals each day to the homeless and hungry and is looking for volunteers to help with food preparation and packaging hot meals.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3A3AYan.

Windsor Wheels

Become a driver

Windsor Wheels provides free rides to Windsor area residents age 60 and older. The program, run by Circuit Rider Community Services, needs more volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment and volunteers can work for as few as 2 hours a month.

To participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.