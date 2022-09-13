Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Charlie's Acres

Help in the garden

Charlie's Acres, an animal sanctuary in Sonoma, is looking for garden volunteers to assist with planting, watering, weeding and harvesting.

To sign up, email kaleigh@charliesacres.org or sebastian@charliesacres.org. For more information, call 707-509-0665.

Countryside Animal Rescue

Volunteer at an animal shelter

Countryside Animal Rescue in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help with cleaning, doing laundry and dishes and socializing dogs and puppies. Volunteers must complete a questionnaire and liability release before beginning service.

Contact Kim Johnson at 707-230-0132 for more information.

Food For Thought

Work in the garden

Garden Volunteers help to maintain and harvest the Forestville garden, which provides healthy, organic fruits and vegetables for clients. Volunteer tasks may include: prepping beds for planting, pulling weeds, building compost bins and harvesting food.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/3BgFQta. For questions, contact Volunteer Manager Liv Chaaban at 707-887-1647 ext. 109 or by email at LivC@fftfoodbank.org.

Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries

Volunteer at the book fair

Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries is hosting a book fair on Sept. 30 to help support Santa Rosa’s libraries. In preparation for the fair, the organization is looking for volunteers on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 to unpack cartons of books and arrange them for shoppers. No heavy lifting required.

To see what time slots are available, go to bit.ly/3cPkVVV. To sign up, go to bit.ly/3qmNTzv.

Hanna Center

Join a philanthropic club and become a Hanna Leader

Hanna Center in Sonoma provides educational, residential, career-focused and therapeutic services to support high-risk youth and their families. The center is looking for volunteers to join Hanna Leaders, a group of young professionals that support the work of Hanna through advocacy, fundraising and volunteering. Hanna Leaders plan events and volunteer opportunities using their social and professional networks, as well as raise funds to help sustain the center’s work.

For more information, email Hanna's Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations Jenny Beck at jbeck@hannacenter.org.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Volunteer as a driver

Redwood Empire Food Bank is looking for volunteers to deliver meals in insulated coolers to after-school programs in Sonoma Valley. Meals are picked up at Santa Rosa City School Kitchen on Monday and Wednesday. Volunteer shifts are three to four hours. A monthly commitment is preferred, but there is flexibility. Must be at least 21 years old, have a valid drivers license and proof of vehicle insurance and be able to lift 35 pounds.

For more information call 707-523-7900 or email volunteer coordinators Liz Berry at lberry@refb.org or Jorge Delgado at jdelgado@refb.org.

Sonoma Family Meal

Help clean and maintain the kitchen

Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma is looking for a volunteer to help maintain and clean the kitchen, as well as prepare, pack and deliver weekly meals to families in need . There is an urgent need for volunteers who can commit to a regular weekly volunteer shift.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/3qAVtGZ.