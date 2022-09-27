Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Arlene Francis Foundation

Volunteer for a range of positions

The Arlene Francis Foundation is looking for volunteers to help out at the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed for event support, gardening and cleaning.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3f3WfK0. Call Martin Hamilton at 707-266-4704 to schedule volunteer shifts.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Help with cleaning

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is seeking volunteers to help clean and disinfect clinic equipment on Mondays from 2 to 5 p.m. Training will be provided. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old, vaccinated against COVID-19, wear a mask during shifts, be able to lift and carry equipment, and commit to the role for at least 6 months.

To sign up, visit the clinic’s volunteer website at bit.ly/3AUV9J7 and create an account.

Montgomery High School

Volunteer as a tutor

Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa is looking for tutors to work with small groups of high school students during AVID elective classes under the supervision of a teacher. Tutors must attend training classes and are needed on Wednesdays or Thursdays during the school year, approximately 6-12 hours per week. Volunteers must have their own transportation. Volunteers may earn a stipend.

To learn more, go to bit.ly/3DHXtoR. To sign up, go to bit.ly/3QW6X2C.

Roseland District Through College Mentor Program

Become a college mentor

Roseland University Prep and Roseland Collegiate Prep in Santa Rosa are seeking positive, enthusiastic and educated adults to mentor students through high school and as they transition into their postsecondary education. Mentors act as a resource and support for students. Monthly training sessions are required, as well as a 2½-year commitment of 2 hours a month, with flexibility. Volunteers do not need to be an expert in college requirements.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3BXpqHZ.

Sonoma Ashram Foundation

Become a garden and grounds volunteer

Sonoma Ashram, a health and spirituality center in Sonoma, is looking for volunteers to assist with gardening, groundwork, outdoor cleaning and other projects. Volunteers can complete court-mandated community service hours through this opportunity. Additionally, all volunteers will have the opportunity to learn meditation and daily practices for self-healing and growth.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3S8XmH7.

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue

Volunteer for a range of positions

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center in Petaluma, is looking for volunteers to help with administrative duties, animal care, gardening, maintenance, general housekeeping and more

To view opportunities, go to bit.ly/3raURZ0.

The Living Room

Volunteer in the kitchen

The Living Room in Santa Rosa is looking for kitchen volunteers to help prepare meals for distribution to residents and partner organizations.

To sign up, email Bobbi Barnett at bbarnett@thelivingroomsc.org.

Well Trained Horses

Become a horse rescue support volunteer

Well Trained Horses in Sebastopol is seeking volunteers to help care for rescued horses. Tasks include feeding, cleaning and bandaging the horses as well as repairing buildings, maintaining the grounds and organizing equipment. Shifts are available most days during daylight hours and begin as early as 7 a.m.

To schedule a volunteer shift, email save@welltrainedhorses.com or call 707-829-3600.