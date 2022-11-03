Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer's Association

Become a community educator

The Alzheimer's Association is looking for volunteer public speakers to educate the community about Alzheimer’s disease. Community educators are expected to deliver approximately 12 presentations annually using prepared programs on a variety of care and support topics. Training and materials are provided.

To apply, go to bit.ly/3sRp2VU or call 707-573-1210 for more information.

Farm to Pantry

Volunteer with your colleagues at a group glean

Farm to Pantry in Healdsburg offers a group gleaning volunteer opportunity for businesses or organizations. The organization provides tools and training.

To learn more, go to bit.ly/3DyCpiB.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Volunteer at the spay/neuter clinic

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to assist with recovery after surgeries. Recovery volunteers monitor cats as they come out of surgery, checking for signs of distress and making sure they are recovering properly. It requires strong attention to detail, patience and a calm demeanor. This role requires volunteers to lift and carry cats in traps and carriers repeatedly, as well as walk and stand. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and vaccinated against COVID-19.

To learn more, go to bit.ly/3NyVWV2.

Jewish Community Free Clinic

Phone support needed

The Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa is looking for a volunteer to help check voice mails, log messages and answer phones. The ability to speak Spanish is a plus.

Go to bit.ly/3SQJBfX for more information.

Native Songbird Care & Conservation

Become a transport volunteer

Native Songbird Care & Conservation in Sebastopol is looking for volunteers to pick up animals from the public and other wildlife facilities and shuttle them to the hospital. Most transports are within Sonoma County, but there is also a need for long-distance transports, which typically involves an occasional trip to Cordelia or San Rafael. Transport volunteers are on-call and one-on-one training is provided.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3QL8BVh.

Pepperwood Preserve

Volunteer as a steward

Volunteer stewards at Pepperwood Preserve in Santa Rosa support hikes, proctor classes, play key roles in research projects, assist with events and provide critical program input. Volunteers must complete a rigorous training program.

If interested, email volunteer@pepperwoodpreserve.org.

Well Trained Horses

Become a horse rescue support volunteer

Well Trained Horses in Sebastopol is looking for volunteers to help care for rescued horses. Tasks include feeding, cleaning and bandaging the horses as well as repairing buildings, maintaining the grounds and organizing equipment. Shifts are available most days during daylight hours and begin as early as 7 a.m.

To schedule a volunteer shift, email save@welltrainedhorses.com or call 707-829-3600.

Windsor Wheels

Become a driver

Windsor Wheels, a program providing free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, needs more volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment and volunteers can work for as few as two hours a month.

To participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.