Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

American Red Cross

Become a disaster worker

American Red Cross is looking for volunteer disaster workers. These volunteers help people find a safe place to stay, food to eat, relief supplies, emotional support and comfort as they recover from the recent storms. No prior experience is required.

To apply, go to rdcrss.org/3H3KxJW.

Chileno Valley Newt Brigade

Help save the newts

The Chileno Valley Newt Brigade seeks volunteers for newt migration season, from December through March. The group of volunteers is dedicated to assisting California newts safely cross Chileno Valley Road near Petaluma as they make their annual migration from the Chileno Valley hills to Laguna Lake, where they breed. Volunteers are expected to work two-hour shifts on a section of the road at night, picking up the newts and moving them across the road to safety. Using the iNaturalist app, teams collect data to better understand migration patterns and newt biodiversity. Volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3wrasX8 or email sally@chilenovalleynewtbrigade.org.

Committee on the Shelterless

Food support volunteers needed

Committee on the Shelterless in Petaluma is looking for volunteers to help prep and serve meals, sort food, wash dishes and pick up donations.

To fill out an application, go to bit.ly/3GTQLvX. For more information, email volunteers@cots.org or call 707-765-6530, ext. 136.

Council on Aging

Volunteer at a community dining site at Vintage House in Sonoma

Community dining sites allow food-insecure seniors to experience restaurant-style dining in the comfort of a familiar place. Guests enjoy their meal of choice at a family-style table with other community members. Volunteers take food orders and serve meals. Vaccination against COVID-19 required.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3CC4upL or contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143 x121.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Food packing and distribution volunteers needed

Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa is looking for warehouse volunteers to help with gleaning and bagging produce Monday through Friday, as well as distribution volunteers to load groceries in cars at a drive-through pickup sites Monday through Saturday. Locations and times vary.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3XlwqXj or email volunteers@refb.org.

Senior Advocacy Services

Be an advocate for seniors

Senior Advocacy Services in Petaluma is looking for long-term care volunteers to work in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Volunteers should enjoy working with older people, feel comfortable helping them speak up for their rights, and be able to advocate for their dignity and quality of life.

If you are interested, call 707-526-4108 x3 or email volunteer@sasnb.org.

Windsor Presbyterian Church

Volunteer at a food pantry

Windsor Presbyterian Church Food Pantry is looking for volunteers 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays at a farmers market-style event where more than 80 families shop for food items. Volunteers are also needed throughout the week to transport, sort, shelve and distribute food.

For more information, please call 707-838-1566 or go to bit.ly/3XlGNKG.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.