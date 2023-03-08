Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

T-ball coaches and assistant coaches needed

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma- Marin is looking for volunteer coaches in Petaluma to support the T-ball and Coach Pitch programs for students in Pre-K through 1st grade. Each team practices twice per week — one weekday evening and one Saturday morning/early afternoon. Specific practice/game times and locations are determined in mid-March. The season will last from April 3 to May 25.

To apply, go to bit.ly/3dK83At. For more information, go to bit.ly/3ZKXCiP.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Remove invasive species and help reduce wildfire risk

Volunteers are needed to remove invasive species and help reduce wildfire risk at Skyhawk Park in Santa Rosa on April 1. This event is in honor of activists Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta and will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring your own gloves if you can, but tools, extra gloves, snacks, and water will be provided. Volunteers must be age 10 or older.

For more information or to sign up, go to bit.ly/404ZseT.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Volunteer as an animal caretaker

Goatlandia, a nonprofit farm, animal sanctuary and rescue organization with two locations in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, is looking for people to help feed and clean the animals. Volunteers need to be able to commit to three hours, one day a week.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3YoSdgB. If you have questions, call 707-541-6216 or email info@goatlandia.org.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Recovery volunteers needed

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to monitor cats as they come out spay/neuter surgery, checking for signs of distress and making sure they are recovering properly. Volunteers may be required to lift and carry cats in traps and carriers repeatedly, as well as walk and stand. Volunteers should be at least 16 years of age, vaccinated and have received at least one booster shot against COVID-19. Long-term commitment is encouraged.

To learn how to get started, go to bit.ly/3mwcHqq.

Sonoma County Animal Services

Dog walkers needed

Sonoma County Animal Services is looking for volunteers to provide exercise for shelter dogs, including on-leash walking and off-leash playing in exercise areas. Volunteer hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but volunteers can choose their own shifts within these hours.

For more information or to access the volunteer application, go to bit.ly/3SE7sAE or email SCASVolunteers@sonoma-county.org.

Sonoma County Human Race 2023

Volunteers needed for race day

The Sonoma County Human Race is a community-driven 5K run fundraising event in Santa Rosa on May 13. Hundreds of local nonprofits are supported by the money raised. Volunteers are needed for a variety of positions to help put on the race, including registration support, course set up and more.

To see the full list of opportunities, go to bit.ly/4156Jg3.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Pond Farm Pottery volunteers needed

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to assist with new and exciting projects happening at Pond Farm in Guerneville. In the past, volunteers have helped write the Pond Farm Volunteer Manual, design interpretive walks, build pottery exhibits and more. No prior knowledge or training is necessary.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3ZuqDjh. For questions, call 707-869-9177.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.