Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

Join the organizing committee

The Sonoma-Marin Walk to End Alzheimer’s — part of the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research — is seeking committee members to help make the Oct. 9 walk a success. Subcommittee members are needed in the areas of sponsorship, team recruitment, team retention, marketing, advocacy, volunteer coordination, mission and logistics. The committee meets virtually at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month, though attendance is not required. Contact Shari Woogen, walk manager, at sfwoogen@alz.org or 707-755-7606 or Diane Breithaupt at alznobaylogistics@gmail.com or 707-776-0782.

SALVATION ARMY OF PETALUMA

Help with food distribution

Salvation Army of Petaluma needs volunteers who can drive to pick up food donations or sort food in-person at the organization’s warehouse. Drivers, who must be able to lift up to 50 pounds and wear work-appropriate clothing, collect perishable and nonperishable items from stores and bring them to the warehouse for weighing, sorting and storage. Shifts are from 9 a.m. to midnight. Sorting shifts at the warehouse are from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 707-769-0716, ext. 101 or email mitham.clement@usw.salvationarmy.org.

CENTER FOR VOLUNTEER & NONPROFIT LEADERSHIP

Protect farmworkers for Cesar Chavez Day

Help honor the legacy of Cesar Chavez, who dedicated his life to gaining better wages and working conditions for California’s farmworkers. Although working conditions have improved for many, the new challenge is protecting vulnerable populations from COVID-19. CVNL is soliciting donations for COVID-19 care packages for workers in Sonoma County. Please donate disposable gloves, hand sanitizer or face masks by mailing donations to CVNL, ATTN: Cesar Chavez Day, 153 Stony Circle, No. 100, Santa Rosa, 95401. A volunteer is also needed to help distribute the care packages. Visit bit.ly/2OU2FyD if interested.

CENTER FOR VOLUNTEER & NONPROFIT LEADERSHIP

Bilingual people needed for vaccine clinic

Bilingual volunteers are needed to help facilitate vaccine clinics. Volunteers who are multicultural or have cross-cultural sensitivity or experience dealing with inequitable economic or social systems and environments are preferred. Shifts are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On-call volunteers are also needed. Clinics run through April 23. Volunteers are not guaranteed a vaccine. If interested, please fill out an online form at bit.ly/3r5OvYk.

SENIOR ADVOCACY SERVICES

Be an advocate for seniors

Long-term care ombudsmen are needed inside nursing homes and assisted living facilities to advocate for residents’ dignity and quality of life. If you enjoy talking to older people and are interested in helping them speak up for their rights, call 707-526-4108 or email volunteer@sasnb.org. Training starts March 22.

SONOMA COUNTY FINANCIAL ABUSE SPECIALIST TEAM

Help stop financial abuse

The Sonoma County Financial Abuse Specialist Team needs volunteers with expertise in analyzing and compiling financial records and advising on civil law or construction. Call 707-526-4108. Volunteers must pass a background check and complete a training as well as fill out quarterly time sheets. The team meets monthly during the afternoon of the second Tuesday of each month.

HOT AIR BALLOON CLASSIC

Become a Balloonateer

Volunteers are needed for the 30th anniversary of the Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic on June 25-27. Numerous jobs are available, from helping with setup, launch and balloon retrieval, to crowd control and ticketing. For more information, or to sign up, visit bit.ly/3vIRf1n.