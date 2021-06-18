Sonoma County volunteers recognized for dedication to Red Cross

A retiree who helps volunteers navigate the maze of the Red Cross computer system. A disabled woman who nevertheless puts herself out there, training volunteers how to help others cope with disasters.

These two Santa Rosa women recently received top volunteer awards from the American Red Cross of the North Bay for their outstanding efforts in teaching volunteers and troubleshooting computer problems.

They were presented awards for commitment, leadership and teamwork at a virtual ceremony last month.

The highest award went to Suzie Hall of Oakmont in Santa Rosa, who was given the Clara Barton Award, named after the founder of the American Red Cross. It recognizes a volunteer for service in a series of leadership positions over a long period of time.

A volunteer with the Red Cross since 2014, Hall recently moved to Oakmont from San Jose to be near friends and relatives. She has been a staple of the Volunteer Connection Regional Support team. With a strong computer background, she now volunteers as a sort of troubleshooter.

Hall, 59, retired from Apple as an IT director in 2015 after working for the company for 26 years. She started volunteering in 2014 for the Holiday Mail for Heroes effort. Hall held card-signing parties in her driveway to contribute to the national program in which the Red Cross collects and distributes cards to people in the military and veterans.

After that she was hooked on the Red Cross and the management team she worked with. She continued volunteering, going national to help with disaster recovery, assisting people who had been affected by natural disasters.

But Hall also wanted to work in Volunteer Services, aiding people who are signing up to give of their time. She contributed her skills for a while in both areas, but is now strictly dealing with technical issues that occur when people start their applications, look for volunteer opportunities or record their hours.

“There are often problems that come up and I help solve questions. It’s turned into a customer support type function,” she said. “I’m able to help the management team for the region figure out what needs to be done, what needs to be tweaked.”

Moving to Santa Rosa didn’t change her role, except she was living in a different chapter area, so the transition was seamless.

Hall was surprised to receive the award not only , got it from both the North Bay and the Silicon Valley chapters.

“I’d never heard of it (the award) before,” she laughed. “I didn’t know it was coming. It was another way that they say thank you.”

Now that Hall has moved to an area with frequent wildfires, she has started training for a disaster services position to train volunteers in case of fires, floods or other disasters.

“I’m now part of preparing for fires where I live in Oakmont,” she said.

The second major award went to Melissa Kaplan, who received the Gene Beck Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award for her volunteer work since 2006. She has served in a variety of roles at the chapter level as well as at regional and national levels.

Named after longtime Red Cross volunteer and board member Gene Beck, the award always goes to a volunteer who best exemplifies the spirit of volunteerism.

"Both women are the embodiment of compassion turned to action," said Nicole Massey, senior volunteer engagement manager. "Their contributions have been absolutely critical to the success of the Red Cross mission, especially as we navigated the unexpected pivot that 2020 demanded."

Longtime volunteer Kaplan, 66, was disabled by a chronic illness nearly 30 years ago. But that hasn’t stopped her from being an essential member of the Red Cross volunteer team.

When she first got interested in the Red Cross, she began going to disaster training classes, which inspired her to become a full-fledged volunteer.

Kaplan now trains volunteers, teaching them how to use Microsoft Office 365 for Red Cross activities as well as disaster introduction classes.

For her, teaching classes outside the region in the state and nation has been easier through virtual classes with the pandemic’s limitations.

“I’ve actually helped more people this year than last,” Kaplan beamed.

Back in 2006, her first activity was providing services to military families in the community. Much of her work was verification of family news and communication through military channels at a time when cellphones weren’t readily available. For example, when a baby was born, she and others would gather all the details of the birth and give it to the military, who would pass it on to the military member.

For many years, Kaplan was on the local disaster action team, helping families who are struck by fire, flood or other disasters and need a temporary place to stay.

But her favorite volunteer activity is sharing with the public ways to handle disasters. She brings along her dog Bodhi’s “Bug-Out Bucket” that contains a bed, bags of food and treats, information on his microchip and vaccine information and a picture of her and Bodhi to verify ownership.

“Everything I’d need if we are evacuated for a week or so,” Kaplan summed up.

Receiving the Beck award was a surprise, she said, because she sees herself in a supporting role for those who travel long distances.

“It was humbling and very nice to be recognized,” Kaplan said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.