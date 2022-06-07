Sonoma County voters cast ballots in local, state, federal races

Voters are heading to vote centers across Sonoma County on Tuesday to weigh in on a variety of local, state and federal races.

Though mail ballots went out in early May to all registered voters, Election Day often brings the heaviest number of returns, including those seeking to vote in person.

Vote centers opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Find a vote center or a ballot drop box here.

As of Tuesday morning, 22% of ballots had been returned and processed, according to Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto.

More than 300 voters have filled out a ballot in the first three hours since polls opened, Proto said. The Petaluma Community Center, Sebastopol Center for the Arts and Cloverdale Veterans Memorial Building have seen highest turnout today.

"People are starting to turn out," Proto said. She encouraged more people to head to the polls, noting there's been low turnout statewide.

(Press Democrat voting guide for the June 7 election)

Here’s a look at what’s going on in Santa Rosa and Petaluma:

Chris Carrieri, a poll worker at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building on Maple Avenue, said there's been some quiet moments since polls opened but they've had a “good number” of voters dropping off ballots.

Another volunteer said there were more people in on Monday than in previous nine days that the vote center had been open for in-person voting.

At the Roseland Community Center on Sebastopol Road, it was similarly quiet early other than a few voters dropping off their ballots at the outdoor drop box. A volunteer said it was busier on Monday but they're expecting it to pick up in the afternoon.

A voter, who works at a law firm in downtown Santa Rosa and was dropping off his ballot on the way to work, said the three-way race for Sonoma County sheriff was the most interesting race on ballot. He voted for Dave Edmonds but said none of the candidates stood out and he expects a November runoff.

Alison Dotti, who also was dropping off her ballot at the community center, said it was important to vote to ensure those in office protect everyone's rights and democracy.

At the Petaluma Community Center, volunteer JJ Jay said a line of about five voters were waiting outside the center for polls to open. About 50 people had cast a live ballot by about 10:45 a.m. and the ballot drop box had also been busy, Jay said.

Jay said this is typically the busiest location in Petaluma and though they're not seeing as high turnout as they did in 2020, there's been a “good stream” of people. He said the center was also busy on Monday but today "blew everything out of the water."

Voter Vince Fausone, who cast a live ballot in Petaluma on Tuesday, said he typically votes in person because it makes him "feel very patriotic." He supported incumbents he felt were doing a good job but didn't vote in a lot of races.