Sonoma County voters still wary of cannabis farms

The survey builds off of a previous poll conducted for The Press Democrat in May 2018 and has a 4.4% margin of error.

The questions started by asking respondents to identify the major issues facing the county and share how well or poorly they think local governments and services are performing. The poll then had them dive deeper into current issues that included cannabis, wildfire, COVID-19 response, local elections, wildfire, drought and homelessness.

Using 81 questions crafted in partnership with the Press Democrat, the firm polled 500 voters between July 12-14.

The Press Democrat hired David Binder, a San Francisco public opinion researcher, to survey Sonoma County voters who either voted in November 2020 or registered to vote since then. The sample was screened to ensure respondents were representative of the county’s demographics.

As Sonoma County grapples with its cannabis cultivation permitting, residents are becoming more comfortable with the industry’s presence but are wary of any operations setting up close to home, a new Press Democrat opinion poll shows.

The exclusive Press Democrat survey of 500 registered Sonoma County voters found that 57% of those who responded say the legalization of marijuana in 2016 had a positive effect on the state, while 26% of felt it has had a negative effect.

Opinions on having the cannabis industry in the county are a bit more conflicted.

After the legalization, tensions arose over safety, water use, issuing permits, and the impact on neighborhoods. In general, the issue broke down into two camps: residents who were worried about oversight of the industry, and farmers who were interested in growing cannabis commercially.

The survey, however, found voters are more comfortable with the industry’s presence than they were three years ago.

“The voters of the county do not see there are increasing issues with marijuana farms or cultivation,” said David Binder, founder of David Binder Research, the San Francisco company that conducted the poll. “Overall there’s a relative comfort with the way that it’s going today.”

Asked about the effect of recreational marijuana-use on crime in the area, 38% of respondents said it would have no effect, 25% said it would increase crime, 19% said they did not know and 17% said it could decrease crime.

Three years ago, roughly the same number said it would have no effect or that it would reduce crime.

In 2018, 40% of respondents said legalized recreational marijuana would have no effect on crime, 35% said it would increase crime, 6% did not know and 18% said it would decrease crime.

When asked about their comfort level living near a hypothetical outdoor cannabis farm, voters showed a similar shift, though many were still wary.

On the question, 38% said they would not feel safe with a cannabis farm within any proximity of their residence. That is a notable shift from 2018 when 46% said they would not feel safe within any proximity of a farm.

The number of voters comfortable living next to such a farm increased slightly from 19% in 2018 to 21% in 2021.

Another key question: How should respondents’ communities handle the number of dispensaries? The answers: 42% of voters supported keeping the number the same, 29% said there should be more, 16% said they did not know and 13% said there should be less.

This year and in 2018 the same number of respondents — 31% — said they would not want a farm next to their residence, but said they would be OK within a mile of one.

Alexa Wall, co-owner of local cannabis farm Luma California, said she felt the question was “a bit loaded” as it does not include context for the farm as far as the method used to grow the marijuana and whether the people running it are local or from out of town.

“I don’t think it’s a matter necessarily of feeling safe,” said Santa Rosa resident and poll-respondent Christine Gilbert-Thorburn. “I don’t think I’d want it near my house. It could have a negative impact.”

Gilbert-Thorburn, 71, supported legalizing marijuana because of the burden it would take off law enforcement.

“I personally don’t partake in it, but I don’t see it as a violent-type drug like methamphetamine,” Gilbert-Thorburn said.

Just 1% of voters identified cannabis as a major issue in 2021, a decline from 2018 when 5% of voters named it a major issue. Instead of cannabis, voters said that homelessness, cost of living and crime were the major issues facing the county.

Bennett Valley resident Brantly Richardson was not surprised more are feeling positively about cannabis in Sonoma County.

“If you don’t have any interaction with them, then they’re going to say its fine,” Brantly said.

Brantly and his wife, Nancy, began looking into the county’s regulation of cannabis cultivation when some cultivators popped up on their street. The couple has since closely followed the county’s permitting program and advocated for policies that zone cannabis grows away from neighborhoods.