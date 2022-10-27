Subscribe
Jessica Tunis, right, greets a tearful Jan Davis during the opening of the Linda Tunis Senior Apartments in Santa Rosa, named after Jessica’s mother, who died in the Tubbs Fire at Journey’s End Mobile Home Park in 2017. Davis, a family friend, also lived at Journey’s End. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Sonoma County was unprepared for a megafire. Here is what changed to ensure that doesn’t happen again

PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2022, 6:00AM
Jessica Tunis could only watch from the Rincon Valley senior apartment complex she managed as flames from the Tubbs Fire glowed atop Santa Rosa’s northern hills in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, 2017.

Worried the fire could head her direction, she prepared her elderly residents for a possible evacuation. She didn’t know then that wind-whipped flames were barreling into the city and toward her mother’s home about 3 miles to the northwest in the Journey’s End mobile home park on Mendocino Avenue.

Tunis received an alert shortly after 2 a.m. — more than four hours after the fire ignited north of Calistoga — that flames had erupted on the west side of Highway 101 and were beginning to burn in Coffey Park, just west of her mother’s home.

The only warning Linda Tunis is known to have received that night was a final phone call with her daughter.

It was too late for her and 39 others who lost their lives that night in Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties, where tens of thousands of residents fled their homes in the middle of the night, many without any alert from authorities about the raging firestorm.

In Sonoma County alone, 24 people died and about 5,300 homes were destroyed.

In the days and weeks that followed, it became clear the region was acutely unprepared for a large-scale disaster and that ineffective public warnings contributed to the chaos. The failure led Tunis and other survivors, emergency management officials and elected leaders, to press for changes to ensure those mistakes weren’t repeated.

“If you don’t account for the past and take ownership for what didn’t work, then you can’t lead people into the future,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, one of the most outspoken critics of the county’s missteps in the firestorm, said in a recent interview.

“We were grossly under-prepared for the new normal,” Gore told The Press Democrat in 2018.

The county’s own critical assessment of its response, and a damning state appraisal, fueled a sweeping overhaul of its emergency management division, including an embrace of the Amber Alert-type cellphone warnings, which top county emergency officials ruled out a year before the firestorm.

At the state level, lawmakers pushed through bills requiring coordinated alert plans, and backup power for garage doors (they became deathtraps for some victims) — while committing substantial resources to beef up brush management and the state’s mutual aid system for fire departments, including pre-positioning of firefighters in times of extreme fire danger.

Most importantly, the fires led to a culture shift among residents and authorities alike, survivors and local leaders said, a transformation that has left the region better prepared and equipped to respond to another megafire.

The first test was the Kincade Fire in 2019, which triggered the largest evacuation in county history at 190,000 people, followed by the 2020 Walbridge and Glass fires, which together burned another 700 homes across an even wider swath of Sonoma County but claimed no lives.

The overhaul is not complete, and perhaps never will be as climate change continues to elevate risks, many leaders acknowledge.

“We are constantly working to be better prepared,” Gore said. “But I’m confident, because I’ve seen how our responses have changed, that we are ready.”

Warnings come too late

Jessica Tunis spent the first six months after the Tubbs Fire running through scenarios that could’ve spared her mother’s life.

If she’d known a neighbor’s phone number, she could’ve asked someone to check on her. Maybe she or her longtime partner could have picked her up had they known the fire was headed her way.

An alert may not have saved her mom, she said, but it could’ve given her a chance to escape.

Linda Tunis died shortly before 4 a.m. but the evacuation notice for her neighborhood wasn’t issued until more than an hour later, her daughter said.

“It was too late. It was way too late,” she said. “It’s infuriating.”

Jessica Tunis channeled her grief into advocacy, becoming a leading voice in the call for widespread warnings. She testified twice in Sacramento on behalf of a bill sponsored by state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, that led to the creation of state guidelines for emergency warnings in all 58 counties across California.

Firestorm leads to emergency preparedness overhaul

The 2017 North Bay firestorm uncovered weaknesses in the region’s emergency preparedness, sending residents, emergency officials and elected leaders in search of ways to ready the area for another disaster.

The effort led to a culture shift at the local level, a flurry of state laws to address everything from prevention funding to new safety mandates and even sparked changes at the federal level.

Here’s a look at some of the changes:

Communications and alerts

-State legislative action established statewide protocols for emergency warnings and requires county officials to receive training on how to use technology that can send forced alerts to cellphones.

-The Federal Communications Commission took steps to upgrade the Wireless Emergency Alerts system that pushes notifications to cellphones during emergencies to increase the length of messages from 90 to 360 characters and improved capabilities to geographically target messages.

-Local leaders have increased enrollment in opt-in alerts like SoCo Alert and Nixle.

-State mandate requires that landline companies, internet based phone networks and wireless companies provide 72 hours of backup power for communications towers in high fire zones.

-Telecommunications providers are required to notify the California Office of Emergency Services if a system outage impacts 911 system.

-Upgrades to modernize the 911 system to ensure information is backed up the cloud which can allow first responders to move operations if a dispatch center is evacuated. The upgrades also include better mapping technology to pinpoint where calls are coming from and to allow dispatchers to transfer calls to other jurisdictions and residents can text photos and videos to dispatchers to provide additional information to public safety responding to an incident.

Modernizing PG&E grid

-Crews are working to underground 24 miles of power lines across Napa, Lake, Sonoma and Mendocino counties, installing stronger poles and power lines along 66 miles and completing 580 miles of enhanced vegetation management work in 2022.

-Built a network of 1,300 weather stations, about one station every 20-line miles in high risk areas, that can help better predict and respond to severe weather.

-Installed 153 fire detection cameras in 2021 and has a goal of having 600 cameras online by end of 2022. The cameras, which are on the ALERTCalifornia system, will allow the utility to see more than 90% of the fire prone areas it serves.

Boost in firefighting resources

-Increase in state funding for mutual aid and preposition fire personnel and engines in high risk fire areas during red flag warnings and other extreme weather.

-Additional state investment in vegetation management, brush clearing, fire personnel and equipment.

-Fire detection cameras have been installed across the county.

-Better air support during fires with the additional of new helicopters capable of carrying more retardant and able to launch air attacks at night.

Rebuilding

-Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation this year to expedite debris removal and cleanup after an emergency by having a list of prequalified contractors who can be immediately deployed to a community impacted by a disaster, which lawmakers said is integral to a quick recovery.

“I didn’t want anyone to go through what we went through here. It was horrendous,” she said. “If my trauma and grief and agony can help prevent someone else’s, I was going to do whatever I could to help.”

In the early hours of the firestorm, emergency officials sent dozens of alerts through automated calls to landlines, texts and emails but reached a limited number of people. Many of those messages required residents to sign up ahead of time, and the fire knocked out power lines and communications towers.

A tool that could’ve pushed Amber Alert-style messages to all cellphones in the county, reaching both residents and visitors, simply wasn’t used.

Then-County Emergency Manager Christopher Helgren had chosen in 2016 not to use the federal Wireless Emergency Alerts system during local disasters, a decision later slammed by county supervisors and assailed by the state, which found the county’s emergency plans and systems “uncoordinated” and its understanding of alert technology outdated.

Gore, who as the Board of Supervisors chair in 2018 presided over many of those bruising public reckonings, acknowledged the county’s mistakes had put lives in peril.

“We should have woken up the world,” he told The Press Democrat’s Editorial Board in 2018.

Public outrage over the failures jolted residents and lawmakers into action, and the pressure spurred a new approach to emergency warnings.

Now the goal is to alert early and often, and have redundancies in place to ensure warnings reach as many people as possible.

“Twenty-four people lost their lives, and the best way to really honor that loss is to make sure it never happens again,” Sonoma County Emergency Management Director Christopher Godley said.

The county brought in Godley, an experienced emergency professional in the public and private sector, to replace Helgren who retired under a cloud of controversy in March 2018.

Godley helped reorganize emergency management, then housed under Fire and Emergency Services, into an independent department that he was later appointed to lead. The change has boosted communication with elected officials and other department heads, led to increased funding and a larger emergency team, Godley said.

Sonoma County Director of Emergency Management Chris Godley, front center, with his emergency management team members Nancy Brown, left, Sheri Lang, Jeff DuVall, Jorge Rodriguez, Dagny Thomas, Chris Angle, Sage Limpp, James Cooper, Sam Wallis, and Ed Buonaccorsi at the Emergency Operations Center. Photo taken in Santa Rosa on Monday, October 24, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County Director of Emergency Management Chris Godley, front center, with his emergency management team members Nancy Brown, left, Sheri Lang, Jeff DuVall, Jorge Rodriguez, Dagny Thomas, Chris Angle, Sage Limpp, James Cooper, Sam Wallis, and Ed Buonaccorsi at the Emergency Operations Center. Photo taken in Santa Rosa on Monday, October 24, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

That includes a $500,000 budget for alert and warning programs and dedicated staff who are trained on how to use the federal alert system, he said.

Leaders in Santa Rosa have acquired a federal license to use the alert system independently of the county, which allows the city to bypass red tape when issuing alerts and notify residents more quickly, said Neil Bregman, the city’s emergency preparedness manager.

“What we heard from 2017 was that you didn’t warn us, you didn’t tell us, you didn’t give us time, and that’s very impactful and meaningful and absolutely true and it will not happen again on my watch,” Bregman said. “Not only has our philosophy changed about using the system, but we have the ability to do it much more quickly and surgically than we did then.”

The two agencies can now pinpoint alerts to areas most affected and can send longer, more thorough messages.

In 2020, the system was activated 56 times, Godley said.

Enrollment in SoCo Alerts, the opt-in emergency notification system, has been boosted by using utility information to enroll water and electric customers, and emergency officials are turning to less traditional tools like weather radios to keep residents informed, too. The agencies have distributed 12,000 radios, commonly used in the Midwest to warn of tornadoes, along with shakers and strobe lights for people who are visually or hearing-impaired.

Jessica Tunis said now that the systems are in place, it falls on residents to do their part, signing up for alerts and setting up notifications on their phone. She expressed frustration with those who dismiss the alerts as an annoyance.

“I wish I could just shake them,” she said. “You don’t understand how desperately I wish my mother had gotten an alert like that and would’ve been startled awake.”

Improving evacuations

Authorities and residents also have collaborated to improve plans to get people out of harm’s way.

Godley said evacuations were rare before 2017 and plans were often drawn up as emergencies were unfolding. Police and fire personnel would be deployed to survey the scene and officials would map the evacuation areas, a time-intensive process that could confuse residents about whether they were inside the affected zone, he said.

The county and cities have since created designated evacuation zones to more efficiently evacuate neighborhoods. They have a menu of prewritten and recorded evacuation notices that can quickly be sent to residents in English and Spanish.

This has allowed public safety officials to get thousands of people quickly out of danger and lessened the flood of calls to 911, allowing first responders to attack fires more rapidly , officials said.

“Literally, now we press a button and it’s out to the world,” Bregman said.

How to sign up for emergency warnings

Residents can sign up to receive various emergency alerts to their phone or email and monitor different applications to be better prepared for wildfires and other emergencies.

Here are some of the services that can help residents stay in the loop.

Wireless Emergency Alerts

Most cellphone users automatically receive Wireless Emergency Alerts broadcast by federal, state, tribal and local authorities. The Amber Alert-style messages send push notifications to cellphones during extreme weather or disaster and can alert residents about evacuations.

If you’re not receiving WEA alerts, check the notifications settings on your phone where you can customize what kinds of alerts you want to receive, or check with your wireless provider.

Critical alerts should bypass silent mode or “do not disturb” settings on cell phones but you may have to manually toggle the override in your settings.

SoCo Alerts

First responders can send messages directly to users via text, email and pre-recorded calls during an emergency, including evacuation notices, shelter-in-place orders or other advisories. Residents can sign up for alerts online and customize the types of notifications they want to receive.

Sonoma County and Santa Rosa officials have used utility billing information to sign up residents to reach as many people as possible during an emergency.

Nixle

Nixle allows public safety agencies to communicate with the public about local emergencies. The app enables real-time, two-way communication with police, firefighters, and other public safety workers through text, email, voice messages and social media. Nixle is a free service and can be customized so that you only receive alerts about events in your area. To sign up, go to nixle.com.

Watch Duty app

Watch Duty provides users with real-time information about fire movement and firefighting efforts in your area. Watch Duty covers all of California. Download it from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Credit: Kylie Lawrence

Evacuation drills have since been staged in many of the region’s high fire-risk neighborhoods, giving residents a daytime dry run before a real disaster.

Police agencies across the county can also use hi-lo sirens to alert residents as part of a local pilot started in 2018. A 2020 bill introduced by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, authorized law enforcement agencies across the state to use the technology, which has a different tone than emergency sirens.

Lisa and Brad Warner stand outside their home waiting for the evacuation alert notice for a fire evacuation drill for residents of the Cavedale-Trinity community, near Glen Ellen, California, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. This fire evacuation drill was the first of its kind in Sonoma County. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Lisa and Brad Warner stand outside their home waiting for the evacuation alert notice for a fire evacuation drill for residents of the Cavedale-Trinity community, near Glen Ellen, California, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. This fire evacuation drill was the first of its kind in Sonoma County. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

In the event someone can’t evacuate, dispatchers, too, have a new script they rely on to help callers trapped by fires find a way out or a safe place to hunker down if their neighborhood is overrun by flames. The guidelines were developed Redcom, the county’s 911 fire and medical dispatch, in the aftermath of 2017 after dispatchers working that night were inundated by panicked calls without a playbook on how to help people get to safety.

Lawmakers target PG&E

Many of the changes have sought to address Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s role in sparking catastrophic Northern California wildfires.

PG&E electrical equipment started fires that burned nearly 1.5 million acres, destroyed nearly 24,000 structures and killed 113 people in the last 12 years, according to a federal judge’s estimate earlier this year, including the deadly 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County that destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

Though Cal Fire investigators ultimately found the Tubbs Fire was caused by a failure in a private electrical system, at least 12 blazes that sparked Oct. 8 and 9 in the North Bay and across Northern California were tied to PG&E equipment.

The liabilities from the 2017 firestorm and the Camp Fire plunged the nation’s largest utility, which serves about 5.5 million customers from Eureka to Bakersfield, into bankruptcy.

Sara Meyer, left, a field technician from the University of Oregon, and Will Honjas, a field operations coordinator at the Nevada Seismological Laboratory, install an Alert Wildfire camera onto a tower at Pepperwood Preserve, near Santa Rosa, on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Sara Meyer, left, a field technician from the University of Oregon, and Will Honjas, a field operations coordinator at the Nevada Seismological Laboratory, install an Alert Wildfire camera onto a tower at Pepperwood Preserve, near Santa Rosa, on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

The company has cleared vegetation around some power lines in areas most at risk to fire threat and installed weather stations and fire detection cameras throughout its network. The company has implemented technology that automatically shuts off power to lines when trees or branches hit them, a program it plans to expand.

But many of the changes have been slow to happen, with lawmakers pointing out that it has required judges’ orders and state mandates to force the utility into action.

Executives vowed in 2021 to spend at least $15 billion to bury 10,000 miles of power lines to mitigate the risk of equipment causing fires. But PG&E has fallen short on its annual goals, according to a consultant for the California Public Utilities Commission.

“I can’t tell you how angry I have been at America’s largest utility,” McGuire said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom this year signed into law a McGuire bill that mandates PG&E bury 10,000 miles of the most vulnerable lines within 10 years. An independent monitor will oversee the effort, and the utility must use federal dollars before asking ratepayers to fund the work.

McGuire said the utility has underfunded its wildfire prevention work for decades, failing to harden its grid and standing in the way of safety upgrades. “This state can no longer accept their lip service,” he said.

PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said the company has been actively making its network safer, using new technologies and tools to prevent and respond to wildfires and updating the system to prevent wildfire safety outages and reduce the impact of public safety power shut-offs.

“PG&E’s most important responsibility is the safety of our customers and communities,” Contreras said.

Vulnerable communities left behind

The 2017 fires also exposed inequities in emergency response, highlighting a lack of resources for Spanish speakers and the difficulties older residents and people with mobility issues face in evacuations.

Alegría De La Cruz, then an attorney in the Sonoma County Counsel’s Office, found urgent messages weren’t being sent in Spanish as she assisted with operations in the early hours of Oct. 9.

Alegria De La Cruz, then-chief deputy county counsel, played a key role during the 2017 October fires by getting emergency communications translated into Spanish, and getting Spanish speakers to shelters and on the public information hotlines. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Alegria De La Cruz, then-chief deputy county counsel, played a key role during the 2017 October fires by getting emergency communications translated into Spanish, and getting Spanish speakers to shelters and on the public information hotlines. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

“I grew up hearing Spanish around me, and if it’s not present it makes me feel like something is missing. That’s my lived experience,” she said.

De La Cruz and others jumped into action during the firestorms, getting emergency alerts and county communications translated into Spanish and partnering with community groups to gather a team of Spanish speakers who could help in the shelters and answer public information hotlines.

Today, providing information in multiple languages is part of the county’s regular process, not just an afterthought, and the county recently incorporated cultural competency measures into its emergency plan to ensure people with cultural, linguistic and physical differences are included in the planning and response process, an update now mandated by state law.

De La Cruz, who in 2020 was appointed to lead the county’s new Office of Equity, said the county must work to better connect with the immigrant and farmworker communities, particularly providing information in Indigenous languages. Ventura County, for example, hired employees who speak Mixteco, an Indigenous language common in Oaxaca, to aid farmworkers after the Thomas Fire. Sonoma County, meanwhile, relies on community groups for translations, she said.

Another vulnerable community includes older adults and those who are disabled. At least five people died in the fires because they were unable to get out of their garages when electric doors failed to open after the power failed or when they were unable to manually lift the heavy doors.

State law now requires new electric garage doors to be equipped with backup batteries, a bill introduced by Dodd, who, along with several of his neighbors, was unable to get out of the garage of his Napa home during the Atlas Fire.

The fires catapulted Santa Rosa resident Beth Eurotas-Steffy into the realm of senior advocacy where she has pushed for added protections for vulnerable adults like her mom, a resident in a assisted living facility in Fountaingrove, where dozens of residents were abandoned by staff.

Her and others’ work led the state to broaden liabilities for caretakers that abandon elderly patients, and state law requires skilled nursing facilities have backup power now, too.

But assisted living facilities like the one her mom lived in have largely been left out of the legislation.

She wants the state to expand requirements for backup power to those facilities, as well, and is studying the idea of requiring that residents with mobility issues be housed in rooms on the ground floor or near elevators for easier access in emergencies, she said.

“Sometimes looking backward is easier than looking forward and there have been some steps in the right direction but more work is needed,” she said. “I’m in here for the long haul, I’m just going to keep chipping away at it for my mom and all the other residents.”

Biggest lesson from 2017 fires

Like hundreds or even thousands of other survivors of the 2017 fires, Jessica Tunis has since moved, seeking some elusive refuge from flames.

The trauma of the 2017 firestorm, coupled with PG&E’s numerous power shut-offs during extreme weather and having to evacuate her Rincon Valley home during the Glass Fire, spurred her and her partner to move to Rohnert Park two years ago.

“It just became too much,” she said.

There are no overhead power lines near her home that could spark a fire, and if a fire starts on Sonoma Mountain, she has enough time to evacuate. She knows how close the nearest fire station is, has a go-bag packed in the hallway closet near the garage, and her phone is configured to receive emergency alerts.

“I had never paid attention to a red flag warning prior to 2017,” she said. “It’s sad that that’s how I think now.”

The couple considered moving out of Sonoma County — an option still on the table — but in some ways she feels tethered to the community through the bonds she has built with other families who share the same emotional burden as her, she said.

Tunis said she is “confident” the city and county have righted the mistakes made. Personally, she said the last five years have shown her how much she has healed and grown, too.

Still, she wants to see more work on communications during blazes and power failures, more testing of the alert system, and more awareness outside the region of the importance of emergency alerts and disaster planning.

“Sonoma County has learned the lesson, but the one thing you hope is that our tragedy will prevent other tragedies,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

Paulina Pineda

Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park city reporter

Decisions made by local elected officials have some of the biggest day-to-day impacts on residents, from funding investments in roads and water infrastructure to setting policies to address housing needs and homelessness. As a city reporter, I want to track those decisions and how they affect the community while also highlighting areas that are being neglected or can be improved.

