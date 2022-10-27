Jessica Tunis could only watch from the Rincon Valley senior apartment complex she managed as flames from the Tubbs Fire glowed atop Santa Rosa’s northern hills in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, 2017.

Worried the fire could head her direction, she prepared her elderly residents for a possible evacuation. She didn’t know then that wind-whipped flames were barreling into the city and toward her mother’s home about 3 miles to the northwest in the Journey’s End mobile home park on Mendocino Avenue.

Tunis received an alert shortly after 2 a.m. — more than four hours after the fire ignited north of Calistoga — that flames had erupted on the west side of Highway 101 and were beginning to burn in Coffey Park, just west of her mother’s home.

Jessica Tunis is comforted by partner Jon Deavers during the opening of the Linda Tunis Senior Apartments in Santa Rosa, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, named after Jessica’s mother, who died in the Tubbs Fire at Journey’s End Mobile Home Park in 2017. At right is Cathy Merkel, who’s mother, Sharon Robinson, also died in the Tubbs Fire in the Mark West Springs corridor. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

The only warning Linda Tunis is known to have received that night was a final phone call with her daughter.

It was too late for her and 39 others who lost their lives that night in Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties, where tens of thousands of residents fled their homes in the middle of the night, many without any alert from authorities about the raging firestorm.

In Sonoma County alone, 24 people died and about 5,300 homes were destroyed.

In the days and weeks that followed, it became clear the region was acutely unprepared for a large-scale disaster and that ineffective public warnings contributed to the chaos. The failure led Tunis and other survivors, emergency management officials and elected leaders, to press for changes to ensure those mistakes weren’t repeated.

“If you don’t account for the past and take ownership for what didn’t work, then you can’t lead people into the future,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, one of the most outspoken critics of the county’s missteps in the firestorm, said in a recent interview.

Sonoma Country Supervisor James Gore (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

“We were grossly under-prepared for the new normal,” Gore told The Press Democrat in 2018.

The county’s own critical assessment of its response, and a damning state appraisal, fueled a sweeping overhaul of its emergency management division, including an embrace of the Amber Alert-type cellphone warnings, which top county emergency officials ruled out a year before the firestorm.

At the state level, lawmakers pushed through bills requiring coordinated alert plans, and backup power for garage doors (they became deathtraps for some victims) — while committing substantial resources to beef up brush management and the state’s mutual aid system for fire departments, including pre-positioning of firefighters in times of extreme fire danger.

Most importantly, the fires led to a culture shift among residents and authorities alike, survivors and local leaders said, a transformation that has left the region better prepared and equipped to respond to another megafire.

The first test was the Kincade Fire in 2019, which triggered the largest evacuation in county history at 190,000 people, followed by the 2020 Walbridge and Glass fires, which together burned another 700 homes across an even wider swath of Sonoma County but claimed no lives.

The overhaul is not complete, and perhaps never will be as climate change continues to elevate risks, many leaders acknowledge.

“We are constantly working to be better prepared,” Gore said. “But I’m confident, because I’ve seen how our responses have changed, that we are ready.”

Warnings come too late

Jessica Tunis spent the first six months after the Tubbs Fire running through scenarios that could’ve spared her mother’s life.

If she’d known a neighbor’s phone number, she could’ve asked someone to check on her. Maybe she or her longtime partner could have picked her up had they known the fire was headed her way.

An alert may not have saved her mom, she said, but it could’ve given her a chance to escape.

Linda Tunis died shortly before 4 a.m. but the evacuation notice for her neighborhood wasn’t issued until more than an hour later, her daughter said.

“It was too late. It was way too late,” she said. “It’s infuriating.”

Jessica Tunis channeled her grief into advocacy, becoming a leading voice in the call for widespread warnings. She testified twice in Sacramento on behalf of a bill sponsored by state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, that led to the creation of state guidelines for emergency warnings in all 58 counties across California.