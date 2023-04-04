A Sonoma County sheriff’s K-9 handler “likely violated policy” three years ago when he released a dog on a former Graton man who later filed a federal civil rights lawsuit and secured a $1.3 million settlement with the county in January, an independent investigation showed.

The conclusion, which was publicly released Monday, was reached in an investigation completed in November by the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, or IOLERO.

Its report showed Jason Anglero-Wyrick was hit with a Taser, fell to the ground and placed his hands behind his back at least two to three seconds before Deputy Jeremy Jucutan deployed his K-9, Vader, on April 4, 2020.

Deputy Rob Dillion, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said Tuesday morning that he had not yet viewed the IOLERO report, therefore the agency did not have a statement regarding its investigation or findings.

IOLERO submitted its preliminary report to the Sheriff’s Office in November and it wasn’t immediately clear Monday night if the conclusion played a role in Anglero-Wyrick’s Jan. 6 settlement.

His attorney, Izaak Schwaiger, said Monday night he had not seen the IOLERO report until this week.

“We did not have it in our possession, so it was not something we relied on,” he said. “In my estimation, it was never a case where reasonable people could disagree.”

IOLERO Director John Alden also said he was unaware of any link to the settlement. He added his organization has asked the Sheriff’s Office to reconsider recommendations by IOLERO’s Community Advisory Council in 2021 to prevent K-9s from biting.

While Dillion had not yet seen the report, he said a recommendation to stop letting K-9s bite could potentially be dangerous for deputies.

“The recommendation puts a lot of our deputies at risk because they're 25 miles out on their own with no backup,” he said. “Their canines are their only backup for sometimes upwards of 40 minutes.”

Department policy, according to the report, states a K-9 may be used to find and apprehend someone if a deputy reasonably believes they committed a serious offense and are “physically resisting or threatening to resist arrest and the use of a canine reasonably appears to be necessary to overcome such resistance.”

“Generally, by terms of this policy, use of a K-9 is not ‘reasonably necessary’ to overcome resistance 2-3 seconds after a person has been incapacitated by a Taser and was placing hands behind their back. Absent some additional and credible explanation, Dep. Jucutan’s decision to deploy the K-9 under these circumstances appears to facially violate policy,” the report states.

On April 4, 2020, sheriff’s deputies responded to an unsubstantiated report Anglero-Wyrick had pointed a gun at another person. No gun was ever found and charges were never filed against Anglero-Wyrick.

His lawsuit, filed in 2021, said two deputies used excessive force during the incident, which Anglero-Wyrick’s then-15-year-old daughter recorded on a cellphone.

The video and deputies’ body-worn camera footage show Anglero-Wyrick standing near his home with his arms raised and hands empty before Sheriff’s Deputy Nikko Miller deployed a Taser. Seconds later, Jucutan released Vader.

Footage shows the attack lasted 90 seconds and Anglero-Wyrick previously told The Press Democrat he suffered long-term injuries to his leg.

The Sheriff’s Office internal affairs unit investigated the matter before another investigation was conducted by IOLERO.

Both parties agreed several responding deputies violated department policy on body cameras by shutting them off during the 2020 incident. IOLERO added, however, there were “broader issues of non-compliance” and ruled the internal investigation incomplete.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Staff Writer Madison Smalstig contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.