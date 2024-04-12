As spring begins, bodies of water are still chilly and fast-moving despite rising temperatures in Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

Here are the most important things to consider when venturing into the water — and when you shouldn't — according to local experts.

Be aware

The Russian River, a go-to swimming and water activity spot, has constantly changing conditions, said Sarah Phelps, a spokesperson for Sonoma County Regional Parks.

If you decide to go into the water this spring, there may be new drop-offs that you’re not aware of and its bed may be different than how it looks from the surface.

“What we typically tell (people) is that river conditions change every spring depending on what happens over the winter in terms of water flow,” she said. “Things may be different since last time you went into water.”

They also recommend visitors stay sober while in, on and around the water. Parks officials warn that both alcohol and cannabis use impair balance, judgment and reflexes. And alcohol consumption is a factor in many water-related fatalities.

The Russian River’s current stream stage is 6.7 feet and flows are about 1,500 cubic feet per second at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hacienda Bridge gauge, the closet to Steelhead Beach, Sonoma Water Spokesperson Andrea Rodriguez said.

With rain predicted to begin Friday night and continue Saturday, the flows are forecast to increase with peak stage of 8.6 feet and peak flow of about 2,600 cubic feet per second Sunday, Rodriguez said.

Wait until the summer

Summer season for the Sonoma County Regional Parks starts Memorial Day through Labor Day and is a safer time to get in the river due to water safety programs and higher staffing.

The parks’ roving Water Safety Patrol will visit Russian River beaches beginning Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day.

The Regional Parks also provides free loaner life jackets during the summer season. They hang on racks at Del Rio Woods Beach, Steelhead Beach, Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach, Sunset Beach, and Forestville River Access.

In the summer, lifeguards are on duty at Spring Lake Regional Park and Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach.

Supervise children

Supervise children, especially in or around the river, Phelps said. “It only takes a moment for things to happen very quickly.”

Parks officials recommend keeping children within an arm’s length at all times because a weak swimmer could drown in the time it takes to send or reply to a text or check a fishing line.

When in doubt, wear a life jacket

Phelps said if you’re unsure of your swimming capabilities, it’s always best to wear a life jacket. (And remember, they cost $0 to borrow during the summer.)

Always wear a life jacket when in a boat and make sure your life jacket fits.

The life jacket should fit snug on your shoulders, and if you pull upward on the jacket, it shouldn’t lift above your ears, according to parks officials.

Cellphone reception spotty

Cell phone reception at many spots along the river and coast is limited to nonexistent.

In case of emergency, it's recommended you call 911, but service is not always reliable.

“For that reason, it's even more important to be extremely cautious around the water,” parks officials warn. “If you have to drive to call for help, there could be an even longer delay before emergency personnel can respond.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter,) @alana_minkler.