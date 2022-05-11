Expected 80-degree weekend warm-up follows rain, hail in Sonoma County

After bouts of rain, hail and lightning in parts of Sonoma County this week, a warming trend has arrived and it is expected to usher in 80-degree temperatures over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Rosa was among the wettest spots in the county this week, weather service data show. A rain gauge downtown logged nearly a half inch of precipitation.

Most locations saw less than a tenth of an inch of rain this week. Gauges in Healdsburg, Rohnert Park and Sebastopol recorded about 0.02 inches, and Bodega Bay saw about 0.05 inches.

Photos posted on social media showed hail blanketing the ground in various parts of the county on Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_0h6X1RmYvU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Lightning arrived in Sonoma County on Tuesday afternoon. Between 10 and 20 strikes flashed in the county, according to weather service meteorologists, who noted that there were also lightning strikes in Napa and Solano counties that afternoon.

The precipitation this week came with unseasonably cold temperatures, and even with the warming trend “temperatures will remain a few degrees below normal” until Friday, weather service meteorologists said in a forecast discussion.

In Santa Rosa, weather service forecasters anticipated a high of 70 degrees on Wednesday, 68 on Thursday, 79 on Friday, 84 on Saturday and 81 on Sunday.

The normal high temperature for those days is 74 degrees, according to weather service data.

Cooler temperatures are expected along the Sonoma Coast this weekend, with highs in the 60s and 70s, while the interior portion of the county should largely see highs in the 70s and 80s, even reaching into the 90s in the hottest locations, forecasters said.

The weather service is not anticipating more rain this week.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.