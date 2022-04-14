Sonoma County weather: Incoming rain could double 2022 total

Showers that began Wednesday kicked off the first of four storms that are set to douse the North Bay over the next seven to 10 days, according to the National Weather Service.

Some parts of Sonoma County might even receive more rainfall in the next three days than the last three months combined, NWS meteorologist Matt Mehle said Thursday.

Look for cool temperatures and light rain showers across the Bay Area today. Greatest amounts in the North Bay Mountains. Drier towards the Central Coast. Rain chances return for Saturday with more light accumulations expected. #cawx pic.twitter.com/esAcD0rpbO — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 14, 2022

Incoming sub-tropical moisture will bring a set of what meteorologists call “beneficial rainfall,” which means they might help ease drought conditions and slow down the start of fire season, Mehle said.

“It’s not going to end drought,” Mehle said. “But at this rate we’ll take any rainfall we can get.”

A gauge at the Sonoma County Airport recorded about 0.13 inches of rain in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning, and similar amounts were recorded in the rest of North Bay interior valleys, Mehle said.

Another quarter- to half-inch of rain was expected in the valley before Friday morning, when the weather system was predicted to move south and taper off, Mehle said.

The wettest spots in the coastal North Bay mountains had seen almost 2 inches of rainfall by Thursday morning, he said.

High elevation areas in the North Bay were expected to receive an additional 1 to 2 inches of precipitation over the next three days.

With little rest in between, another storm is expected to arrive Friday evening and gradually diminish through Saturday evening, Mehle said.

A slight break in the storms is expected Sunday before more rainfall returns Monday afternoon. Another storm system is predicted to arrive late next week, meteorologists said.

The rain will impact commute times, Mehle warned, and “as always, we urge people to slow down and be mindful of wet roads when traveling throughout the Bay Area.”

Since the beginning of the water year on Oct. 1, Santa Rosa has seen 23.6 inches of rain, which is about 75% of normal, according to weather service data.

Since Jan. 1, the city has seen 2.04 inches, or about 11% of the normal 19.11 inches that would normally fall by this time in the calendar year, weather service data shows.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.