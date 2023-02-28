Sonoma County weather provides rain, sunshine and rainbow mix
A weather pattern that saw hail, then sun, then more hail as well as a rainbow over parts of Sonoma County Monday will be on repeat for a portion of this week.
There will be a chance of rain and snow showers Tuesday night with both Tuesday and Wednesday night lows expected to be around 32 degrees.
You could say the reward at the end of the rainbow comes earlier in the day Wednesday as the forecast calls for sunny skies.
