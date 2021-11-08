Sonoma County wildlife caught on camera

Sonoma County is home to a variety of animals, but it’s not every day that residents can see them up close.

We asked Audubon Canyon Ranch to share photos of wildlife that they’ve captured on dozens of motion sensor cameras on private property in Sonoma and Napa counties. The North Bay nonprofit is focused on conservation and leads Living with Lions, a research project focused on mountain lions in the Mayacamas Mountains.

The organization shared some of the photos they’ve captured since April, and many were taken near Highway 12 in Sonoma Valley.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the animals caught on camera locally.