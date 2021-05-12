Sonoma County will house vulnerable homeless at Windsor Holiday Inn

Sonoma County is setting up a temporary shelter at the Holiday Inn in Windsor to house older homeless people who are vulnerable to getting infected by the coronavirus.

The hotel will have room for up to 90 individuals over age 65 who have not been diagnosed with the highly contagious virus but are considered at high risk of experiencing serious health complications if they did contract it, Windsor officials said in a statement.

The Holiday Inn Windsor Wine Country is located at 8755 Old Redwood Highway, and is expected to be ready to accept homeless residents before the end of the month and provide essential services for them through the end of the year.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore wrote in a Facebook post that the county needed the Windsor hotel rooms because homeless housing provided by the Alliance Redwoods Conference Grounds near Camp Meeker is coming to an end.

County officials are contracting with DEMA Consulting & Management of Petaluma to provide shelter, meals and medical services for homeless at the Windsor site.

The consulting group has been working with the county on delivering similar services at the Dry Creek Inn in Healdsburg, the Astro Motel and Azura Hotel in Santa Rosa, and the Sebastopol Inn in Sebastopol for vulnerable homeless residents.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.