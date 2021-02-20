Sonoma County will open vaccinations to everyone 65 and older

Sonoma County announced a dramatic expansion of its coronavirus vaccination campaign Friday, opening its affiliated clinics to everyone 65 and older, as well as grocery, restaurant and food production workers beginning Monday.

Nearly 34,000 county residents will gain eligibility based on age, joined by an estimated 29,000 working in food-related jobs, making it the biggest one-day expansion of eligibility standards since the beginning of the rollout on Dec. 14.

But securing an appointment will likely remain difficult with the vaccine in short supply, even before winter storms across the United States disrupted shipments this week.

“The availability of appointments is still going to be limited by the supply of vaccines that we receive,” county Supervisor Chris Coursey said Friday. “Our supply is meager compared to the demand that we face. So just because you’re eligible doesn’t mean that you’ll be able get an appointment right away.”

That wasn’t the only cautionary note sounded Friday during a public health briefing. An estimated 5,100 doses of Moderna vaccine that were supposed to arrive in Sonoma County on Monday or Tuesday still had not reached their destination as of about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to Ken Tasseff, the county’s vaccine site coordinator. They remain stranded by a burst of Arctic weather that has crippled transportation routes all over the United States.

That supply chain disruption will likely force the county to cancel a vaccination clinic scheduled Monday at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hally, Tasseff said, and could imperil other county-supported clinics.

Nearly 3,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delayed, too, but have since arrived in Sonoma County.

Private medical providers also are watching their supply warily and prioritizing second doses.

“Next week, when we do second doses and if we haven’t received shipment, it could be a problem,” said Saad Sultan, pharmacy director for Providence St. Joseph in Northern California. “CDC guidelines says we can give them six weeks apart rather than four, so that gives us some leeway. But of course it may cause some worry on the part of patients.”

Sutter Health has paused scheduling new first dose appointments due to a lack of vaccine availability, the health care provider said in a statement.

The decision to open the vaccination tiers to residents 65 and older in Sonoma County will undoubtedly bring a feeling of relief to anxious seniors in the 65-69 range, and will finally realign the county with statewide age criteria.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Jan. 13 that everyone in the state aged 65 and up was immediately eligible for coronavirus immunization. But Sonoma County, facing a dramatic scarcity of vaccine, initially set the bar locally at 75. Two weeks ago, the county expanded eligibility to people 70 and up.

Local officials insisted those eligibility rules were necessary to protect the most vulnerable residents. Those 75 and older make up about 8.5% of the county’s population, but have accounted for about 65% of the COVID-related deaths. Still, the varying standards created confusion and resentment that lingers. The move to 65+ on Monday should simplify the system.

Even the OptumServe clinic in Rohnert Park, which remained dedicated to 75+ when the rest of the county moved to 70+, will be accepting all county residents 65 and older, said Dr. Urmila Shende, the vaccine chief.

Some providers, including Sutter Health, have already been vaccinating people as young as 65. But the addition of food workers to the eligibility list is new. Employers and trade associations have long advocated for inclusion of those who work directly with food production, or with getting that food to the public. All grocery and restaurant workers will be included, Shende said.

The county originally moved from 75+ to 70+ when a significant portion of that older demographic, somewhere around 50%, had been vaccinated. That was the reasoning in dropping the age requirement from 70+ to 65+, too. At least 46% of the 70-74 group has currently been immunized, Shende said.

For other reasons, though, the timing of this shift could prove tricky. In addition to the brutal weather that has temporarily slowed deliveries of vaccine, Shende noted Wednesday that the state is expected to ship fewer doses to Sonoma County next week (7,610) than it allotted this week (8,025).

That reversal jibes with what some medical groups are reporting this week.

“We’ve seen that our allocations have dropped for Northern California in general, not just in Sonoma County,” said Sultan of Providence St. Joseph. “The reason for the drop is not well understood. It was not answered on a weekly state call we had Tuesday. They just say it’s based on what comes from the CDC.”