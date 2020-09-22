Sonoma County Wine Auction raises $1.2 million for local nonprofits

The Sonoma County Wine Auction held its annual fundraising event Saturday — virtually, because of the coronavirus pandemic — and raised $1.17 million for county nonprofits, down significantly from $6.1 million last year.

A major part of the total raised, $726,000, will help bridge the educational digital divide the county is grappling with due to COVID-19.

The top single lot of the day, which sold for $32,000, features a collection of Williams Seylem wines and tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl LVI.

Another hot lot, snagging $30,000, includes a luxurious dinner party, with entrees prepared by Chef Honoree Palmer at his home, and wines provided by Vintner Honoree Daryl Groom.

More than 190 guests tuned in to take part in the online auction, with a geographic reach throughout the country.

“Our world has had many challenges this year, but we are incredibly grateful to the generous donors, philanthropic vintners and sponsors who came together virtually to provide support for important nonprofits of Sonoma County,” said honorary co-chair Mark McWilliams of Arista Winery.

The top donors this year include: Foley Family at $250,000, Benovia Winery & Anderson Family Foundation at $100,000, E. & J. Gallo Winery and the Gallo Family at $100,000, Rodney Strong Vineyards at $50,000, Hamel Family at $50,000, Bricoleur Vineyards and Wall Family Foundation together at $50,000, Ingram Lee Foundation at $50,000, Francis Ford Coppola Winery at $25,000, Emeril Lagasse Foundation at $15,000 and the Craig and Kathryn Hall Foundation on behalf of WALT & BACA Wines at $10,000.