Black Knight Vineyards opened at tasting room on Petaluma Boulevard in the summer of 2020. (Houston Porter / for the Argus-Courier)

13 Sonoma County Wineries to Visit Right Now

Sonoma County wineries are open for outdoor tastings once again, so where to start? Here are a few recommendations to check out, but please call ahead — many wineries require appointments and seating may be limited.

Abbot’s Passage Winery & Mercantile

This tasting room spotlighting the work of Katie Bundschu, the first female winemaker in her six-generation California wine family, recently moved from downtown Sonoma to this spacious location which once housed Valley of the Moon Winery. Bundschu is grafting and crossing vines from the property’s historic zinfandel vineyard to make new varietals for future vintages. Bundschu wines you can enjoy now include Sightline, a chenin blanc-verdejo blend; Redshift, a mix of zinfandel, merlot and pinot noir, and Tri Point, a blend of Viognier and syrah. The $40 tasting is available with optional food pairings.

777 Madrone Road, Glen Ellen, 707-939-3017, abbotspassage.com

Black Knight Vineyards

In 2007, the Black family bought 15 acres of vineyards in the Bennett Valley AVA and replanted them to cool-climate varietals. Since then, the family has added many more acres of chardonnay, pinot noir and less-common grapes such as Gamay and ploussard. They also make sparkling wine and have a “bubble bar” at the Black Knight tasting room that opened in downtown Petaluma last summer. “Nearly all of our wines are estate-grown and produced, and we bottle about 1,500 cases,” said owner Lexine Black. “We expect to release our newest rosé the weekend of Valentine’s Day.” Choose from the standard tasting of five wines ($20), a vertical tasting of chardonnay ($35) or a sparkling wine flight.

155 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-278-6877, blackknightvineyards.com

Corner 103

Owner Lloyd Davis has a reputation for creating an enjoyable tasting experience, recently verified when Corner 103 was named the best tasting room in the nation by 10Best, a travel guide published by USA Today. The by-reservation-only tasting ($20) might include samples of five limited-production wines such as sparkling rosé, chardonnay, pinot noir, zinfandel, Malbec and a Marsanne- Roussanne blend. New releases likely to be poured this month include the 2018 Knights Valley Primitivo, 2018 Sonoma Valley Zinfandel, 2017 Dry Creek Valley Petite Sirah and the 2018 Sonoma Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon.

103 W. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-931-6141, corner103.com

Davis Family Vineyards

Overlooking the Russian River, this tasting room is only a few blocks from downtown Healdsburg. The excellent pinot noir, zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon and syrah produced by Guy Davis have made this a must-visit place. The Davis family also bottles chardonnay, roussanne and a sémillon-sauvignon blanc blend, and they received two gold medals for their pinot in the 2020 North Coast Wine Challenge. Tasting appointments are recommended on Friday, Saturday and Sunday ($20).

52 Front St., Healdsburg, 707-433-3858, davisfamilyvineyards.com

DeLoach Vineyards

Owned by vintner Jean-Charles Boisset, DeLoach sources its fruit from many local vineyards, including chardonnay from the Ritchie Vineyard, one of the oldest in the Russian River Valley, and the Saitone Vineyard, where the average age of the vines is 100-plus years. Pinot noir and chardonnay are primarily bottled here, but zinfandel is also produced. The Amphora line includes Carignane and the white Italian grape Ribolla Gialla. A seated tasting of four wines is $20; add cheese or charcuterie for two or a boxed lunch from the Oakville Grocery ($30 each). Weather permitting, take a self-guided tour through the estate’s organic and biodynamic farm.

1791 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, 707-755-3300, deloachvineyards.com

Dutton-Goldfield Winery

When grapegrower Steve Dutton teamed with winemaker Dan Goldfield in 1998, they started a label known for world-class pinot noir and chardonnay, along with zinfandel, syrah and riesling. Select the basic tasting of five wines or choose a four-taste all-pinot ($30 each). Wine-and-cheese pairings ($35) feature seasonally selected wines. The grapes are sourced mostly from the cool climates of the Petaluma Gap AVA and the Green Valley district of the Russian River Valley AVA.

3100 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol, 707-823-3887, duttongoldfield.com

Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery

The Fort Ross-Seaview AVA is one of Sonoma County’s smallest, with fewer than 600 planted acres, located on steep coastal ridges inland from the ocean with elevations ranging from 920 to 1,800 feet. These slopes produce some of the finest cool-climate grapes in the county. Owners Lester and Linda Schwartz have carved out 53 acres of vineyards planted to pinot noir, chardonnay and, in a nod to their South African roots, pinotage. Sample four estate-grown wines together with a pairing of charcuterie or artisanal cheeses, with house-made morsels that might include duck with dried sour-cherry terrine, local rabbit rillette and marinated vegetables ($45). By appointment only.