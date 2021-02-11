Subscribe

JEAN SAYLOR DOPPENBERG
FOR SONOMAMAG.COM
February 10, 2021, 7:44PM
Updated 2 hours ago
Black Knight Vineyards opened at tasting room on Petaluma Boulevard in the summer of 2020. (Houston Porter / for the Argus-Courier)
Black Knight Vineyards opened at tasting room on Petaluma Boulevard in the summer of 2020. (Houston Porter / for the Argus-Courier)

13 Sonoma County Wineries to Visit Right Now

Sonoma County wineries are open for outdoor tastings once again, so where to start? Here are a few recommendations to check out, but please call ahead — many wineries require appointments and seating may be limited.

Abbot’s Passage Winery & Mercantile

This tasting room spotlighting the work of Katie Bundschu, the first female winemaker in her six-generation California wine family, recently moved from downtown Sonoma to this spacious location which once housed Valley of the Moon Winery. Bundschu is grafting and crossing vines from the property’s historic zinfandel vineyard to make new varietals for future vintages. Bundschu wines you can enjoy now include Sightline, a chenin blanc-verdejo blend; Redshift, a mix of zinfandel, merlot and pinot noir, and Tri Point, a blend of Viognier and syrah. The $40 tasting is available with optional food pairings.

777 Madrone Road, Glen Ellen, 707-939-3017, abbotspassage.com

Black Knight Vineyards

In 2007, the Black family bought 15 acres of vineyards in the Bennett Valley AVA and replanted them to cool-climate varietals. Since then, the family has added many more acres of chardonnay, pinot noir and less-common grapes such as Gamay and ploussard. They also make sparkling wine and have a “bubble bar” at the Black Knight tasting room that opened in downtown Petaluma last summer. “Nearly all of our wines are estate-grown and produced, and we bottle about 1,500 cases,” said owner Lexine Black. “We expect to release our newest rosé the weekend of Valentine’s Day.” Choose from the standard tasting of five wines ($20), a vertical tasting of chardonnay ($35) or a sparkling wine flight.

155 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-278-6877, blackknightvineyards.com

Corner 103

Owner Lloyd Davis has a reputation for creating an enjoyable tasting experience, recently verified when Corner 103 was named the best tasting room in the nation by 10Best, a travel guide published by USA Today. The by-reservation-only tasting ($20) might include samples of five limited-production wines such as sparkling rosé, chardonnay, pinot noir, zinfandel, Malbec and a Marsanne- Roussanne blend. New releases likely to be poured this month include the 2018 Knights Valley Primitivo, 2018 Sonoma Valley Zinfandel, 2017 Dry Creek Valley Petite Sirah and the 2018 Sonoma Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon.

103 W. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-931-6141, corner103.com

Davis Family Vineyards

Overlooking the Russian River, this tasting room is only a few blocks from downtown Healdsburg. The excellent pinot noir, zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon and syrah produced by Guy Davis have made this a must-visit place. The Davis family also bottles chardonnay, roussanne and a sémillon-sauvignon blanc blend, and they received two gold medals for their pinot in the 2020 North Coast Wine Challenge. Tasting appointments are recommended on Friday, Saturday and Sunday ($20).

52 Front St., Healdsburg, 707-433-3858, davisfamilyvineyards.com

DeLoach Vineyards

Owned by vintner Jean-Charles Boisset, DeLoach sources its fruit from many local vineyards, including chardonnay from the Ritchie Vineyard, one of the oldest in the Russian River Valley, and the Saitone Vineyard, where the average age of the vines is 100-plus years. Pinot noir and chardonnay are primarily bottled here, but zinfandel is also produced. The Amphora line includes Carignane and the white Italian grape Ribolla Gialla. A seated tasting of four wines is $20; add cheese or charcuterie for two or a boxed lunch from the Oakville Grocery ($30 each). Weather permitting, take a self-guided tour through the estate’s organic and biodynamic farm.

1791 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, 707-755-3300, deloachvineyards.com

Dutton-Goldfield Winery

When grapegrower Steve Dutton teamed with winemaker Dan Goldfield in 1998, they started a label known for world-class pinot noir and chardonnay, along with zinfandel, syrah and riesling. Select the basic tasting of five wines or choose a four-taste all-pinot ($30 each). Wine-and-cheese pairings ($35) feature seasonally selected wines. The grapes are sourced mostly from the cool climates of the Petaluma Gap AVA and the Green Valley district of the Russian River Valley AVA.

3100 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol, 707-823-3887, duttongoldfield.com

Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery

The Fort Ross-Seaview AVA is one of Sonoma County’s smallest, with fewer than 600 planted acres, located on steep coastal ridges inland from the ocean with elevations ranging from 920 to 1,800 feet. These slopes produce some of the finest cool-climate grapes in the county. Owners Lester and Linda Schwartz have carved out 53 acres of vineyards planted to pinot noir, chardonnay and, in a nod to their South African roots, pinotage. Sample four estate-grown wines together with a pairing of charcuterie or artisanal cheeses, with house-made morsels that might include duck with dried sour-cherry terrine, local rabbit rillette and marinated vegetables ($45). By appointment only.

15725 Meyers Grade Road, Jenner, 707-847-3460 fortrossvineyard.com

Iron Horse Vineyards

Tastings at this house of sparkling wine are offered four times daily, and bottle service is available for guests who reserve a table. The winery has partnered with Big Bottom Market to deliver prepared meals you can order in advance. In January, they planned to release their Chinese cuvée to commemorate Chinese New Year and Commander’s Palace, celebrating Mardi Gras and named for the iconic restaurant in New Orleans.

9786 Ross Station Road, Sebastopol, 707-887-1507, ironhorsevineyards.com

Meadowcroft Wines

Tom Meadowcroft bottles several whites and reds, including sauvignon blanc, Viognier, roussanne, pinot noir, zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon. Wine by the glass or bottle is available to go without reservations (a $12 snack box can be added), or reserve a seated wine-and-food bites option ($30). A taste of four wines together with a picnic lunch also can be arranged ($40), or try a pinot tasting with light bites ($50) or a blending and tasting experience ($105).

23574 Arnold Drive (in Cornerstone Sonoma), Sonoma, 707-934-4090, meadowcroftwines.com

Roger Roessler Wines

The signature wine by this small producer is pinot noir, including its popular Black Pine Pinot. Additional varietals are chardonnay, grenache, grenache blanc, cabernet sauvignon and a red Bordeaux-style blend. Three tastings are offered: four samples of single-vineyard pinots of different vintages and AVAs ($15), four Rhône varietals or a combo of five pinots and Rhône wines ($12 each). Wines by the glass also are poured. Monthly case sales are offered in January and February, when visitors can save at least 45%. “In the past year our pinots have received seven double-gold medals and 10 gold medals,” said Ethan Glago, director of hospitality.

654 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-933-1330, rogerroesslerwines.com

Sangiacomo Family Wines

This tasting room operated by the legendary Sangiacomo grape-growing family opened last summer to showcase their own line of wines, in production since 2016. The spot launched with a soft opening, then quickly became popular for its tasting of five current releases, such as Sonoma Coast chardonnay and pinot noir, and a selection of single-vineyard wines ($30). “Our beautiful terrace has a great view, and visitors are loving being here,” said Director of Hospitality Meghan Delzell. Now producing 1,000 cases annually, Sangiacomo’s goal is to increase production by 10% every year.

21545 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-934-8445, sangiacomowines.com

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards

Set amid 400 acres, this long-standing winery is prized for its chardonnay, pinot noir and sauvignon blanc. The pinot and chardonnay picked up several gold medals in the 2020 North Coast Wine Challenge. Sonoma-Cutrer tends 270 acres of premium chardonnay vineyards, and the area around its tasting room offers lovely views beyond the croquet courts. The standard tasting ($20) features four samples.

4401 Slusser Road, Windsor, 707-237-3489, sonomacutrer.com

Williamson Wines

With two locations in downtown Healdsburg, Williamson has several tiers of tastings, such as the sampling of four wines with cheese and food bites ($20). You can reserve the Icon wine-and-food pairing ($50); the Meritage Bordeaux tasting paired with food ($75) or the tasting of such Rhône-style varietals as grenache, Shiraz, roussanne and viognier ($65). “We’ve been consistently full at both locations during the week, and weekends are much busier,” said Marketing Associate Rachel Kualii. “Reservations are necessary because space is limited and in demand.”

134 Matheson St. and 18 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-433-1500, williamsonwines.com

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Sonoma County Gazette