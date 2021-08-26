Sonoma County women’s organization celebrates Women’s Equality Day with free virtual event

The Sonoma County Chapter of the National Organization for Women is hosting a free virtual event for Women’s Equality Day on Thursday.

Women’s Equality Day commemorates the 1920 adoption of the Nineteeth Amendment that granted women the right to vote.

The event, held from 6-8 p.m., will be held via Zoom and streamed on Facebook at the Sonoma County NOW Chapter group page, according to a news release.

During the meeting, the organization will honor women featured in its Centennial 2020 Woman’s Suffrage calendar, which the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has recognized as a historical document.

Several women involved in the calendar’s creation also will speak about how they feel NOW can help the community, including Press Democrat columnist and historian Gaye LeBaron, Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, former U.S. Rep. Lynn Woolsey, Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch and Molly Murphy MacGregor, who founded the National Women’s History Alliance.

To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/2Y1nBbp. The Meeting ID is 828 4637 4496 and the passcode is 035853.

Sonoma County NOW is a feminist advocacy group focused on eliminating discrimination, equal rights for women and other similar issues, according to its website. For more information, visit www.nowsonoma.org.