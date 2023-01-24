Hundreds of County of Sonoma employees clad in purple T-shirts rallied outside the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday demanding the county fix what the workers’ union calls a “severe staffing crisis.”

The workers said the county needs to fix high vacancy rates and turnover and pay higher wages to address the cost of living in Sonoma County.

The unionized workers, currently negotiating a new contract, are members of SEIU Local 121

Happening now: county employees are rallying outside the Board of Supervisors meeting. They say the county needs to fix high vacancy rates and turnover, pay higher wages to address the cost of living in Sonoma County pic.twitter.com/A84dLfQZi0 — Emma R. Murphy (@MurphReports) January 24, 2023

“As the urgent needs of the county have multiplied, more and more staff have left, unable or unwilling to take on such huge amounts of highly stressful, even dangerous work for pay that simply is not competitive with nearby counties and the private sector,” said SEIU 1021 Sonoma County Chapter President Jana Blunt, who has been a senior clerk-recorder-assessor specialist for the county for nine years, in a Monday statement announcing the action.