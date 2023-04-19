Sonoma County youth who impact their communities recognized

One teenager started a music instruction program to help connect students to their cultural roots. A second put 550 hours of volunteer time into coaching a youth football and cheer team. A third worked to develop programs to clean the Sonoma Coast and restore local tribal lands.

And in each case, those enterprises were just one among many each student undertook to make a difference in the larger world.

For these and other notable examples of working tirelessly to lift up one’s community, 12 Sonoma County youth were honored Tuesday during the 34th annual Press Democrat Youth Service Awards, which celebrate volunteerism and community action.

“I can’t emphasize enough the high level of local and even international community service performed by these students,” said Eric Johnston, CEO of Sonoma Media Investments, the parent company of The Press Democrat, who introduced the winners.

The youth award winners, all high school seniors — the great majority this year were from either Analy High School or the Roseland School District high schools — were selected from 146 nominees.

“When I see the work he’s doing, I want to do the same thing, to just get on that same level,” said Laura Martinez Perez, 16, whose brother Hector, of Santa Rosa High School, was nominated in the arts and music category.

An estimated 450 people — nominated students, their families and friends, teachers and other school staff, and community leaders — attended the awards ceremony Tuesday night, which was held at the Friedman Event Center in Santa Rosa.

Michelle Dale-Jernigan, whose daughter Kate Jernigan, a Sonoma Valley High senior, was nominated in the community care category, said the assembled students “give me hope. I truly believe even the littlest of actions can make a huge difference. For a teenager to realize that and practice it … is pretty moving and powerful as well as inspiring for other teens to hopefully follow suit and do things that impact their community.”

Sara Cummings, corporate, public and community relations coordinator for Oliver’s Market, the program’s presenting sponsor, said: “The program and the event support and recognize some of the most essential traits necessary for creating a truly connected and engaged community, supporting the notion that service to others leads to the betterment of all.”

Kirstyne Lange, president of the NAACP Santa Rosa-Sonoma County Chapter, was the night’s keynote speaker. “GOMAD,“ she urged the nominees — ”Go out and make a difference.“

Lange recounted her own path through volunteerism, community service and youth leadership programs, and how it led to her work in social justice advocacy.

“I hope that these highlights from my journey serve as a lens into all the things that are very possible for you, all the ways that your passions can shift and that you remember the community you choose to serve can be defined in a multitude of ways,” she said.

She also cautioned the young people to practice mindful self-care, saying: “Rest is revolutionary, and utilize the power of saying, ‘No.’ … The world and you always deserve you at your best.“

