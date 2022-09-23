Subscribe

Sonoma County’s annual Golfiesta serves up Hispanic flavor in one (golf) course

September 22, 2022, 5:41PM
Updated 49 minutes ago

The score card showed 18 holes and eight food and/or beverage stations at The Hispanic Chamber of Sonoma County’s annual Golf Tournament at the Windsor Golf Club. The Golfiesta fundraiser pairs time on the green with food, beer and mezcal from area restaurants and businesses, followed by dinner and a silent auction. Golfiesta proceeds go to the chamber’s promotion and support of Sonoma County businesses.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette