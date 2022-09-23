Sonoma County’s annual Golfiesta serves up Hispanic flavor in one (golf) course

The score card showed 18 holes and eight food and/or beverage stations at The Hispanic Chamber of Sonoma County’s annual Golf Tournament at the Windsor Golf Club. The Golfiesta fundraiser pairs time on the green with food, beer and mezcal from area restaurants and businesses, followed by dinner and a silent auction. Golfiesta proceeds go to the chamber’s promotion and support of Sonoma County businesses.