Sonoma County’s congressmen condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

Condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Reps. Jared Huffman and Mike Thompson both labeled it an attack on democracy and called for strong sanctions intended to isolate and punish Russia.

Huffman, a San Rafael Democrat, called the invasion an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” that “undermines democracy and world order” in a statement Thursday morning.

“Let’s be clear: This is a war of choice that will lead to catastrophic suffering and loss of life for which Russia alone will be responsible,” he said.

The United States and its allies are prepared to impose “more severe sanctions on Russia than we already have,” Huffman said, without specifying that those should be.

Thompson, a St. Helena Democrat, said in a tweet Wednesday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s action “is pure evil and a direct attack on democracy.”

“The response to this transgression must be swift — and that means cutting Putin, Russia and their financial elites off from the global market and imposing further crippling sanctions.”

“My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and Iamhoping fpr a rapid resolution of this conflict and for lasting peace,” said Thompson, a Vietnam War combat veteran.

Huffman said Russia “has violated the standards that uphold global peace and security — choosing violence and destruction over diplomacy — and we will not sit idly by.”

“Our swift response will isolate Russian from the world and leave it weakened strategically, economically and diplomatically. Russia will pay dearly for its actions.”

