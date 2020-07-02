Sonoma County’s coronavirus death toll rises to 11

Sonoma County health officials reported two more coronavirus deaths Thursday, adding new grief to what had already become the deadliest week for the local pandemic.

Six people have died since Sunday from complications of COVID-19, including two people between the ages of 50 and 64. All told, 11 Sonoma County residents have died after contracting the disease since the virus was detected locally in early March. The deaths represent less than 1% of the 1,229 cases reported in the county.

A surge in cases was expected by public health officials as they eased rules put in place to slow the spread of the virus, allowing businesses to reopen and public activities to resume. But the rate of new cases — 426 new COVID-19 cases charted in the last two weeks — have taken some in the county by surprise.

“I’m concerned,” Sonoma County Supervisor Board Chair Susan Gorin said. “I didn’t, quite frankly, expect the rapid surge that we have seen over the past week.“

Until this week, all county residents who have died related to the coronavirus were 65 or older, according to the public health department.

On Thursday, a man between 50 and 64 died at a hospital, according to county spokesman Rohish Lal.

Wednesday, another man between 50 and 64 died after being hospitalized for three days, according to Lal.

Two others died Wednesday, including a woman at a skilled nursing facility and another woman at a residential care facility. Both were 65 or older.

Monday, a woman over 65 died at a residential care facility and on Sunday a man over 65 died after a two-day hospitalization, according to Lal. He had been at a skilled nursing facility before going to the hospital.

The two deaths reported Thursday are the first involving people under the age of 64 in Sonoma County. The tally excludes an 43-year-old Santa Rosa police detective who died March 31 but lived outside Sonoma County.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

