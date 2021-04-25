Sonoma County’s expected weekend showers end up being mostly sprinkles

An expected weekend storm never materialized Saturday night, dropping less than a half inch of rain in most parts of Sonoma County by Sunday afternoon.

With dry weather and rising temperatures slated for this week, Sunday’s slight wetting will do little to ease early season wildfire danger, meteorologists said.

“It’ll delay things a little but in the grand scheme of things it won’t make a difference,” said Anna Schneider, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Monterey.

The most precipitation fell over Sonoma County’s northwestern hills where areas got between a quarter and half inch of rain. The unincorporated community of Venado, a usual wet spot in the county, received 0.44 inches, a high for the county, Schneider said.

The Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport outside Santa Rosa measured 0.04 inches by 11 a.m. Sunday.

“Sometimes these late season systems will get progressively weaker as they get closer,” she said, explaining the less-than-expected rainfall this weekend.

On Monday, highs are likely to be in the low 60s in most of Sonoma County, with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 50s along the coast, Schneider said. Later in the week, 70-degree weather is expected to arrive.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88