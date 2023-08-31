Sonoma County’s homeless die younger and more frequently than rest of county, according to analysis

Homeless people die younger and more frequently — about five times the county’s overall mortality rate, according to an analysis by one county health epidemiologist.|
JEREMY HAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 31, 2023, 11:36AM
She died on a couch in the home of a friend whom she visited now and again to take a shower and for brief respite from the streets.

In her final hours, Darlene Jan Glenn, 63, was accompanied by her dog — small, white, older, perhaps named Lady — said Roger Jackson, the friend who last saw Glenn alive and in whose Windsor living room she died April 17, 2022.

They had watched television the previous night; probably a horror movie because she enjoyed those, said Jackson, who was homeless himself for about six months until 2021.

He discovered Glenn’s body Easter Sunday morning. They’d planned on dinner that night.

“She was a sweet little old lady,” Jackson said. “I wish I got to know her more.”

Glenn, who lived in her car for the most part, was one of at least 50 people who died homeless in Sonoma County in 2022, according to coroner’s records examined by The Press Democrat. Over an 18-month period spanning two winters — from Nov. 1, 2021, to April 30, 2023 — at least 76 homeless people died in the county, records show.

Additionally, an analysis by a Sonoma County epidemiologist that cross-referenced the coroner’s records and death certificates concluded at least 125 people who were homeless died between Nov. 1, 2021, and April 30, 2023.

“And that’s probably an under count,” said Jenny Mercado, the Sonoma County Department of Health Services epidemiologist who conducted the analysis.

That’s because the state only began requiring the homeless status designation on death certificates in January 2022. That means any previous deaths of people who were homeless wouldn’t have been captured through those means.

“If there's anything that constitutes a public emergency, to me, that does,” said Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities, the region’s largest homelessness services provider. “We should find it outrageous. Especially that these are preventable deaths.”

Those who work closely with unsheltered people — fighting to end homelessness or help those in need — say these grim numbers are not unexpected.

”The environmental factor on top of the drug use plays a big role. It's sad,” said Rebekah Sammet, a member of the Sonoma County Continuum of Care, a consortium of local governments, nonprofits and other homeless service organizations that coordinates local homelessness policy and programs.

Sammet, who was homeless off and on for 20 years until 2019, chairs the Lived Experience Advisory and Planning Board, a CoC committee of people who have experienced homelessness.

“People who are unhoused are trapped outside,” she said. “They do not have a single door to get into. And that is life threatening. They are going to die out there.”

Limitations, mismatches and absent names

There are limitations to the coroner’s office data.

It doesn’t cover a long enough period to determine whether the rate of homeless deaths in Sonoma County is increasing, as has been found in such cities as Los Angeles, Denver, Salt Lake City, Nashville and San Francisco.

There are also mismatches between the coroner’s reports and death certificates. (Under an agreement with the state Department of Public Health, Mercado could only share summaries of the certificates.)

Some names on the coroner’s list categorized as having been homeless show up on death certificates with addresses, she said. Some people whose death certificates show they were homeless do not appear on the coroner’s list.

Mercado said her review identified 49 people not on the coroner’s list but who were categorized as homeless on their death certificates. And of the 76 names on the coroner’s list, 39 had addresses on their death certificates.

Still, others say the coroner’s list omits people they know died homeless.

For example, the list does not include anyone who died in Sonoma Valley in the past two years, said Anne Falandes, founder of Homeless Action Sonoma, a nonprofit established in 2020 with the goal of ending homelessness in Sonoma County.

A list she provided of 11 names of people known by her organization to have died homeless includes Justin Franchescie, who overdosed at 27; Dana Garcia, who was electrocuted; and Neli Berry, who choked under a bridge.

Higher mortality; dying alone

Uncertainties aside, the available data nevertheless enables a fuller picture of who is dying homeless in Sonoma County and how.

Based on the coroner’s list, the overall mortality rate of those who died homeless was 1,751 per 100,000, nearly double the general population’s death rate in Sonoma County of 921 per 100,000.

Adding in the 125 people Mercado determined from the coroner’s list and death certificates to be homeless when they died — the mortality rate was 2,886 deaths per 100,000. That is about five times the 555 deaths per 100,000 for the county overall.

That age-adjusted calculation comes from averaging together the federally mandated census of people experiencing homelessness that took place in January 2022 and the January 2023 census.

For people age 51 or older and homeless, the age-adjusted death rate is more than twice that of the county’s overall population -- 5,020 per 100,000 vs. 2,007 per 100,000.

But perhaps the most alarming statistic concerned young people.

People experiencing homelessness who are between 25 and 50 years old face a death rate 13.7 times greater than the overall population, or 2,499 per 100,000 compared to 182 per 100,000 for the general county population.

While the 2023 Sonoma County count showed a 22% drop in homelessness from 2022, from 2,893 to 2,266 people, it is not yet known whether the homeless death rate also slowed.

But the local numbers track with what experts have found nationwide.

Nationally, the mortality rate for people who have experienced homelessness is 4.4 times greater than that of people who are housed, according to a large study published in 2022. That study, by the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics at the University of Chicago, tracked 140,000 people who were homeless in 2010.

By other metrics, too, the toll is sobering.

The average age of those who died homeless in Sonoma County was 53. The average age at death of the county population overall is 76.5.

Twenty four of the 76 died in their 30s and 40s.

Of the 76 people on the coroner’s list, 12 were women.

Some died inside, as Glenn did: in residences, shelters, motels and hospitals. More died outside on sidewalks and in parking lots, in tents and under bridges.

Two were stabbed to death. Four were struck by vehicles. Five died by suicide.

Some, according to the coroner’s reports, died in the company of others. Most, by far, died alone.

One in that category was William Clyde Ambrose .The 64-year-old Army veteran “could build anything out of nothing,“ said his nephew Brian Ambrose of Chico. His uncle liked to paint landscapes and was hoping to move to Lake County.

Known as Bill, Ambrose died of cardiac arrest the night of Feb. 16, 2023, alone in a car he’d lived in for about six months. It was parked in a friend’s driveway in southwest Santa Rosa about 3 miles from where Ambrose was raised by his grandparents.

Brian Ambrose said his uncle was a generous spirit who had been homeless for years.

“He was always on the street as far back as I can remember,” he said. “My uncle had a lot of challenges with alcohol and drugs and it really took control of his life.”

Drugs or alcohol a frequent cause

The youngest on the coroner’s list was Joseph Vincent Repp. He was 21 when he died Dec. 21, 2021, under a tree on Yolanda Avenue. The cause was “fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication” with a “significant contributing condition” of “probable hypothermia.“

As with Repp and Glenn, whose cause of death was “acute mixed polysubstance intoxication,” in a majority of the cases — 43 of 76 — drug use or chronic alcoholism was ruled the immediate cause of death. With overlap between cases, fentanyl factored in 19 deaths; methamphetamine in 23; alcohol in 10.

All told, drugs or alcohol were implicated in 69% of the 76 deaths on the coroner’s list.

Another way to look at it: The proportion of deaths due to accidental overdose involving drugs and/or alcohol is 14 times greater for people experiencing homelessness than for the overall population, according to Mercado’s analysis.

That reflects the extent to which many who are homeless struggle with deep-seated distress, including that caused by homelessness, said Chris Cabral, CEO of COTS, a Petaluma homeless services nonprofit.

She cautioned against reducing the issue of homelessness and the deaths of people experiencing it to use of drugs or alcohol.

“Homelessness is very complex. A lot of people tend to blame things like drugs and alcohol, but drugs and alcohol are very rarely an issue for folks that aren't dealing with significant past trauma,” Cabral said. “Whether it's childhood trauma or trauma that happened as an adult, those things are extremely difficult to work through and navigate by yourself, which is why you see a lot of those drug and alcohol issues with people.”

For 28-year-old Maura Contreras, homelessness and drug use were entwined. A methamphetamine addiction led to her homelessness about five years ago. The homelessness contributed to a sense of shame and disconnection from the larger world that made turning to drugs a natural recourse, she said.

In those years, said Contreras — now clean and sober and living with her fiance and daughter at Catholic Charities’ family shelter, Caritas Center — death hovered closer.

“You start thinking death, it's a normal thing,” she said. “Oh, somebody OD’d or got shot or died from a heart attack. And that's such a normal thing in that environment.”

The findings about mortality rate and average age at death of people who are homeless, and how often drugs or alcohol are implicated in their deaths were not “surprising, but they are alarming,” said Melissa Struzzo. She is the Substance Use Disorder Services Section Manager at the county’s Department of Health Services’ Behavioral Health Division.

“When looking at building programs and determining certain types of strategies and approaches to dealing with this, you have to look at the needs of the particular population, really assess what those needs are,” she said.

“You have to look at different ways of delivering services,” she added. “A lot of that in-field work needs to happen to lower or remove those barriers or make it more of a low threshold type of program so it's easier to access. We have to look at that throughout.”

Sonoma County’s lone drug detox program for low-income residents, the 10-bed Orenda Center, has been closed temporarily since June — after county health officials switched to a new contractor to run the facility, which now needs to be re-licensed.

People needing treatment have been steered into a Marin County treatment facility that is also run by the new contractor, Buckelew Programs, at the same rate as they were entering Orenda, Struzzo said.

But beyond the immediate need for detoxification treatment, observes say, there is a lack of affordable, longer term treatment options to help people stay clean and sober or manage mental health challenges that can place lives in peril by making it more difficult for people to take proper care of themselves.

“Our rehab centers and our rehabilitation structure as a system is inadequate. There's support missing just for addiction and lifestyle and behavioral challenges. That's missing,” Sammet said.

Jasmine Palmer was homeless and addicted to methamphetamine for 20 years. She got clean and sober in 2011 and now works in substance abuse education.

She has seen recovery programs dwindle. Starting Point, a jailhouse treatment program, closed. Athena House, the women’s treatment program where Palmer found her way to a substance free life, now has less than half the number of beds it had before.

“If you have private insurance or like thirty grand, you get top-notch treatment for substance abuse, with medical detox, a private therapist and everything like that,” Palmer said. “But if you're on Medi-Cal or low income, there's absolutely nothing.”

Beyond Athena House, the county contracts with programs, including in Lake and Marin counties, that together offer about 30 beds for long term treatment for people who are homeless, Struzzo said.

Delivering medical care a challenge

Danny Lee Thompson was the oldest on the coroner’s list. He was 80 when he died May 16, 2022 of cardiac arrest in his car on Magnolia Avenue in Petaluma.

He was one of 30 people — average age of 61 — on the list for whom heart disease was a primary or contributing cause of death.

Shawn Cox was also one of that group.

Cox was known for making and painting birdhouses that he gave away. He died at 57 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital of cardiac arrest and brain injury. He had no known next of kin and received an indigent’s burial, the coroner’s report said.

Long-term conditions, such as heart disease and other health concerns, are harder to treat among people who are homeless, increasing the odds they will lead to serious outcomes more quickly, experts say.

“We have a mantra that ‘housing is health care.’ From a health care perspective, it's very, very challenging to help people manage chronic conditions or even acute things like wound care when they're living homeless and outdoors,” said Ben Leroi, senior director of Special Population Programs at Santa Rosa Community Health, a nonprofit health care provider.

“It becomes a little bit easier when people are living indoors in a shelter environment. But housing is the number one factor,” said Leroi, who directs the nonprofit’s health care program for people who are homeless.

Simultaneous challenges multiply on the street. Health needs, mental health challenges, and substance abuse accumulate and worsen on the shoulders of people with, at best, tattered finances, who lack reliable transportation and any or adequate shelter.

“Homelessness extraordinarily exacerbates health issues,” said Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities.

"We watch homelessness increase the severity of health issues and create co-occurring compounding traumas and health ailments that ultimately lead to extraordinarily high risk of death, vulnerability and sickness.“

.You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay

