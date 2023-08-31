She died on a couch in the home of a friend whom she visited now and again to take a shower and for brief respite from the streets.

In her final hours, Darlene Jan Glenn, 63, was accompanied by her dog — small, white, older, perhaps named Lady — said Roger Jackson, the friend who last saw Glenn alive and in whose Windsor living room she died April 17, 2022.

They had watched television the previous night; probably a horror movie because she enjoyed those, said Jackson, who was homeless himself for about six months until 2021.

He discovered Glenn’s body Easter Sunday morning. They’d planned on dinner that night.

“She was a sweet little old lady,” Jackson said. “I wish I got to know her more.”

Glenn, who lived in her car for the most part, was one of at least 50 people who died homeless in Sonoma County in 2022, according to coroner’s records examined by The Press Democrat. Over an 18-month period spanning two winters — from Nov. 1, 2021, to April 30, 2023 — at least 76 homeless people died in the county, records show.

Additionally, an analysis by a Sonoma County epidemiologist that cross-referenced the coroner’s records and death certificates concluded at least 125 people who were homeless died between Nov. 1, 2021, and April 30, 2023.

“And that’s probably an under count,” said Jenny Mercado, the Sonoma County Department of Health Services epidemiologist who conducted the analysis.

That’s because the state only began requiring the homeless status designation on death certificates in January 2022. That means any previous deaths of people who were homeless wouldn’t have been captured through those means.

People experiencing homelessness die younger and more frequently — about five times the county’s overall mortality rate, according to an analysis by one county health epidemiologist.

“If there's anything that constitutes a public emergency, to me, that does,” said Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities, the region’s largest homelessness services provider. “We should find it outrageous. Especially that these are preventable deaths.”

Those who work closely with unsheltered people — fighting to end homelessness or help those in need — say these grim numbers are not unexpected.

”The environmental factor on top of the drug use plays a big role. It's sad,” said Rebekah Sammet, a member of the Sonoma County Continuum of Care, a consortium of local governments, nonprofits and other homeless service organizations that coordinates local homelessness policy and programs.

Sammet, who was homeless off and on for 20 years until 2019, chairs the Lived Experience Advisory and Planning Board, a CoC committee of people who have experienced homelessness.

“People who are unhoused are trapped outside,” she said. “They do not have a single door to get into. And that is life threatening. They are going to die out there.”

Limitations, mismatches and absent names

There are limitations to the coroner’s office data.

It doesn’t cover a long enough period to determine whether the rate of homeless deaths in Sonoma County is increasing, as has been found in such cities as Los Angeles, Denver, Salt Lake City, Nashville and San Francisco.

There are also mismatches between the coroner’s reports and death certificates. (Under an agreement with the state Department of Public Health, Mercado could only share summaries of the certificates.)

Some names on the coroner’s list categorized as having been homeless show up on death certificates with addresses, she said. Some people whose death certificates show they were homeless do not appear on the coroner’s list.

Mercado said her review identified 49 people not on the coroner’s list but who were categorized as homeless on their death certificates. And of the 76 names on the coroner’s list, 39 had addresses on their death certificates.

Still, others say the coroner’s list omits people they know died homeless.

For example, the list does not include anyone who died in Sonoma Valley in the past two years, said Anne Falandes, founder of Homeless Action Sonoma, a nonprofit established in 2020 with the goal of ending homelessness in Sonoma County.

A list she provided of 11 names of people known by her organization to have died homeless includes Justin Franchescie, who overdosed at 27; Dana Garcia, who was electrocuted; and Neli Berry, who choked under a bridge.

Higher mortality; dying alone

Uncertainties aside, the available data nevertheless enables a fuller picture of who is dying homeless in Sonoma County and how.

Based on the coroner’s list, the overall mortality rate of those who died homeless was 1,751 per 100,000, nearly double the general population’s death rate in Sonoma County of 921 per 100,000.