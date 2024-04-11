Sonoma County’s homelessness services chief leaving for city manager job in Southern California

Dave Kiff helped lead the effort to create the county’s strategic plan on homelessness.|
JEREMY HAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Dave Kiff, who has led Sonoma County’s efforts to address homelessness for nearly three years, will step down as director of its homelessness services division to take a city manager job in Southern California.

Kiff, 59, informed county staff in an email last week, saying the position as Laguna Beach’s top administrator was one he’d been interested in for many years.

“I still like and want to work, and while homelessness is a passion, working on it also takes a lot out of you (hmm, if you’re reading this email, this is not news to you.)” Kiff wrote, adding a smiling emoji. “I say that with respect to our unhoused clients — they’re the ones who would really like to take step back from it.”

He said in an interview he found the recent demise of nonprofit Social Advocates for Youth, or SAY, a particularly tough experience.

The 53-year-old nonprofit served homeless youth and declared bankruptcy in February after a desperate fundraising plea, precipitating a scramble by county officials and nonprofit service providers to ensure the welfare of SAY’s clients.

“It's kind of like for every two steps forward, you take one step or sometimes two or three steps back. I felt that with the SAY bankruptcy … that was kind of soul crushing. And you just feel like, ‘Well, you're making progress. But, man, why couldn't we save that?’”

Kiff in 2021 was named interim director of the county’s Community Development Commission, which formerly housed the team focused on homelessness. In 2023, that team was moved to the Department of Health Services as part of a reorganization intended to streamline and better coordinate local efforts to address one of the county’s most pressing local problems. Kiff was then made director of the new division.

Health Services Director Tina Rivera — who said she will take over as head of the division until Kiff is replaced — said he had carried out his assignment with “passion, intelligence and sensitivity.”

During his tenure, the annual census of the county’s homeless population recorded a dramatic 43% increase in chronic homelessness from 2020 to 2022. Then the 2023 census recorded an also dramatic 22% drop in homelessness numbers — from 2,893 to 2,266 — including a decline in chronically homeless people.

Kiff, whose current salary is $203,454, and other officials attributed those gains to better collaboration between local governments, and a focus on placing people who were homeless in permanent supportive housing.

Kiff also helped lead the effort to create the county’s strategic plan on homelessness — which was adopted in 2022 and emphasizes creating permanent supportive housing, supportive services, and better coordinating efforts to address homelessness.

Among other notable events, his tenure also included another in the repeated crises of large homeless encampments developing on the Joe Rodota Trail. In March 2023, about 65 of those homeless campers were relocated to a managed tent camp on Ventura Avenue at the county’s north Santa Rosa administrative campus.

The tent camp, a first for county government, has taken in 124 people since it was opened, according to Kiff. One hundred and three people left the camp over time, many for unknown destinations, including 28 who will be moved into better, permanent housing by mid April, he said.

He said controversy surrounding the for-profit homelessness services vendor, DEMA Management and Consulting, that manages that camp and other county homeless facilities had not really colored his time on the job.

DEMA has been under scrutiny since a Press Democrat investigation published in July raised questions about its billing practices and company culture, leading to a county audit that said DEMA couldn’t account for around 40% of its reviewed billing — an amount that over the past 3.5 years could equate to as much as $11 million.

Kiff said that his dealings with DEMA have revolved around its management of the camp and other facilities.

“We deal mostly with the logistics of things, the client outcomes. I think all of that has been a fairly normal process,” he said. “I think they’ve been effective and collaborative with us.”

Nonprofit leaders and others who have worked with Kiff on homelessness issues credited him with being accessible and with working to improve communication between homelessness service organizations and the county.

“He has facilitated wonderful relationships between providers and the county and he is very responsive to questions and concerns,” said Chris Cabral, CEO of COTS, a large Petaluma-based nonprofit. “We will be sad to see him go.”

Rivera said in an email that Kiff “made enormous improvements in our external relationships. In particular, he built strong collaborations with the cities, he brought partners together in support of a common vision, and he also brought more people with lived experience (of homelessness) into our programming, which has made a significant difference.”

Teddie Pierce worked with Kiff on the Sonoma County Homeless Coalition, formerly known as the Continuum of Care, a consortium of local governments, nonprofits and others that coordinates local homelessness policy and programs. All regions that receive federal homelessness funding are mandated to have continuums of care by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Over the years, the Homeless Coalition had been beset by criticism, including in a 2020 civil grand jury report, for mismanagement, and for being unwieldy and ineffectual. Last year, discord surrounded its process for evaluating and awarding grants to local nonprofits that had applied for annual homelessness funding.

Pierce, who works in homelessness data services and now chairs the coalition’s funding and evaluation committee, said Kiff had reversed the coalition’s course.

“Dave is a great listener and captured the opaque concepts of the HUD Continuum very easily. He’ll always be thought of in Sonoma County as the one who pulled things together,” she said. “After a number of years, local stakeholders are finally having the conversations needed to address Sonoma's homelessness.”

Kiff grew up in Healdsburg and returned to Sonoma County in 2019 after working for 21 years in Newport Beach, the last nine as city manager. He put in stints as interim city manager in Healdsburg and Sonoma before joining the county. His last day is April 29.

Rivera said the passage in March of Proposition 1, a ballot measure that is to refocus some mental health and substance abuse treatment services and spending toward housing and supportive services, will make it “very important for the new director to better integrate the homelessness division with the behavioral health division.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @jeremyhay

