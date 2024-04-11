Dave Kiff, who has led Sonoma County’s efforts to address homelessness for nearly three years, will step down as director of its homelessness services division to take a city manager job in Southern California.

Kiff, 59, informed county staff in an email last week, saying the position as Laguna Beach’s top administrator was one he’d been interested in for many years.

“I still like and want to work, and while homelessness is a passion, working on it also takes a lot out of you (hmm, if you’re reading this email, this is not news to you.)” Kiff wrote, adding a smiling emoji. “I say that with respect to our unhoused clients — they’re the ones who would really like to take step back from it.”

He said in an interview he found the recent demise of nonprofit Social Advocates for Youth, or SAY, a particularly tough experience.

The 53-year-old nonprofit served homeless youth and declared bankruptcy in February after a desperate fundraising plea, precipitating a scramble by county officials and nonprofit service providers to ensure the welfare of SAY’s clients.

“It's kind of like for every two steps forward, you take one step or sometimes two or three steps back. I felt that with the SAY bankruptcy … that was kind of soul crushing. And you just feel like, ‘Well, you're making progress. But, man, why couldn't we save that?’”

Kiff in 2021 was named interim director of the county’s Community Development Commission, which formerly housed the team focused on homelessness. In 2023, that team was moved to the Department of Health Services as part of a reorganization intended to streamline and better coordinate local efforts to address one of the county’s most pressing local problems. Kiff was then made director of the new division.

Health Services Director Tina Rivera — who said she will take over as head of the division until Kiff is replaced — said he had carried out his assignment with “passion, intelligence and sensitivity.”

During his tenure, the annual census of the county’s homeless population recorded a dramatic 43% increase in chronic homelessness from 2020 to 2022. Then the 2023 census recorded an also dramatic 22% drop in homelessness numbers — from 2,893 to 2,266 — including a decline in chronically homeless people.

Kiff, whose current salary is $203,454, and other officials attributed those gains to better collaboration between local governments, and a focus on placing people who were homeless in permanent supportive housing.

Kiff also helped lead the effort to create the county’s strategic plan on homelessness — which was adopted in 2022 and emphasizes creating permanent supportive housing, supportive services, and better coordinating efforts to address homelessness.

Among other notable events, his tenure also included another in the repeated crises of large homeless encampments developing on the Joe Rodota Trail. In March 2023, about 65 of those homeless campers were relocated to a managed tent camp on Ventura Avenue at the county’s north Santa Rosa administrative campus.

The tent camp, a first for county government, has taken in 124 people since it was opened, according to Kiff. One hundred and three people left the camp over time, many for unknown destinations, including 28 who will be moved into better, permanent housing by mid April, he said.

He said controversy surrounding the for-profit homelessness services vendor, DEMA Management and Consulting, that manages that camp and other county homeless facilities had not really colored his time on the job.

DEMA has been under scrutiny since a Press Democrat investigation published in July raised questions about its billing practices and company culture, leading to a county audit that said DEMA couldn’t account for around 40% of its reviewed billing — an amount that over the past 3.5 years could equate to as much as $11 million.

Kiff said that his dealings with DEMA have revolved around its management of the camp and other facilities.

“We deal mostly with the logistics of things, the client outcomes. I think all of that has been a fairly normal process,” he said. “I think they’ve been effective and collaborative with us.”

Nonprofit leaders and others who have worked with Kiff on homelessness issues credited him with being accessible and with working to improve communication between homelessness service organizations and the county.

“He has facilitated wonderful relationships between providers and the county and he is very responsive to questions and concerns,” said Chris Cabral, CEO of COTS, a large Petaluma-based nonprofit. “We will be sad to see him go.”