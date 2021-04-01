Sonoma County’s largest homeless shelter to reinstate its 6-month stay limit

The largest homeless shelter in Sonoma County will once again cap stays at six months after allowing people experiencing homelessness to stay as long as 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samuel L. Jones Hall’s reinstated exit policy, which takes effect Thursday, impacts about three dozen people at present who have stayed longer than six months. However, most are eligible for extensions, said Jennielynn Holmes, chief program officer for Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, which manages Sam Jones for the city of Santa Rosa.

Thirty-one of the 37 affected people are working with case managers on a search for longer-term housing and will be granted an extension of at least one month and potentially up to three, she said. Of the remainder, five clients have not cooperated with case managers and will have to leave, and another person who would have to leave has found a housing placement, Holmes said.

The move is meant to reinforce the idea that shelter space exists for shorter-term stays and will forestall any conflict with federal regulations for emergency shelters that could come with sheltering people for longer than six months, Holmes said.

She characterized the move as proactive and said she wasn’t aware of any requests to make the change from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a major regulator and funding source for homeless shelters and service providers, which previously granted an exemption allowing stays longer than 180 days.

“That’s unheard of in shelter services,” Holmes said. “We’re trying to get our system of care back to the way it was in pre-pandemic times, but we still want to work with individuals.”

The Sam Jones occupants affected by the change were given notice March 1, a month ahead of their scheduled exit date, Holmes said. She acknowledged that technically, a person can exit Sam Jones and come back later to go through the shelter entry process again, potentially starting their six-month timers all over again.

“We understand that individuals have felt safe at Sam Jones Hall during these especially tough times given their desire to stay there for so many months, and we are committed to being flexible with each individual on ensuring they have a place to transition to,” she said.

Kelli Kuykendall, the city’s homeless services manager, said the city assented to the restoration of the six-month limit, which came at Catholic Charities’ request. She noted the city’s own permit for the shelter’s operations included a six-month limit on stays, which has been waived during the pandemic.

One of the shelter residents in line for an extension is Kimberly Jo Smith, who has been at Sam Jones since July. She said she knew this day was coming since she got her notice several weeks ago but hasn’t been able to find housing, and she’d been preparing to camp on the street, going as far as getting a backpack and a sleeping bag.

“I kind of feel like I got a stay of execution,” Smith said.

Smith shared that living in a shelter is not ideal, and can be “quite scary” as many fellow residents suffer with mental illnesses. The housing-first approach to sheltering homeless people means that they aren’t turned away for such reasons or substance abuse issues, she noted.

But, she said, the outside world can be frightful, as well, and at least at Sam Jones she can go to staff and on-site security she trusts while she lands more permanent living quarters.

“I wouldn’t be there if I didn’t feel safe,” Smith said.

The exit policy change became easier for officials to implement after COVID-19 case rates started to drop and in the absence of widespread transmission among homeless populations. Winter outbreaks had affected both people at Sam Jones and in the former encampment along Industrial Drive in northwest Santa Rosa.

Holmes noted that Catholic Charities has organized several vaccination clinics for its clients and has managed to vaccinate 137 people so far, with additional vaccine drives coming up.

Over the past month, as Santa Rosa has cleared encampments at Industrial Drive, Jennings Park and the Prince Memorial Greenway, Sam Jones’ average occupancy has been about 179 people, Holmes said. Its max capacity is 213.

“It hasn’t really been a burden,” Holmes said. “But we don’t want people to see shelter as an end goal, as opposed to housing. We want to continue the kind of push toward housing in all scenarios.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.