There are few things more nostalgic for kids of the ‘80s and ‘90s than going to the local Blockbuster and picking from the seemingly endless shelves of new and classic films.

The rise of streaming services precipitated a falling out of love with the DVD, and led to most big-box video chains going out of business — Family Video was the final victim of this trend when it closed its stores in 2021. But some die-hard independent video stores scattered across the nation clung to life and seemed to postpone the death knell for places offering such sentimentality.

That era in Sonoma County, however, ends Friday with the closure of the area’s last remaining video store: Joe Video.

Local support was what kept Joe Video owner Joe Kaminski from shuttering his business years ago. For Kaminski, the start of 2022 was even a bit exciting because he had just moved into his current location and customers, both new and returning, came in to browse his shelves.

He was going to do a yearlong trial lease for his space at 1331 Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa and decide what to do from there.

But as the year went on, Kaminski said, his priorities changed. With support from family and his spouse, Kaminski decided it was time to close after 17 years in operation.

“It was just an opportunity to not get in any deeper and just cut the chord,” Kaminski said. “(Family) needs to be a top priority for me and to be able to be there to provide support and not be worried about having the weight of a small business on my shoulders.”

Video stores in Sonoma County had been hanging on by a thread since before the pandemic. Joe Video became the last one standing after Gualala Video closed in 2020.

There are fewer than 800 video rental businesses currently operating in the U.S., according to industry statistics. And the holdouts have garnered attention. Blockbuster, for instance, has a sole location in Bend, Oregon, which was the subject of a popular 2020 documentary. And “Blockbuster” became a scripted comedy series fictionalizing the plight of a final Blockbuster location — not the actual one — that premiered on Netflix this fall (but was canceled after its initial season).

Still, nostalgia alone wasn’t enough for Kaminski’s business to stay afloat.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to lay off his three part-time employees to afford rent. A few months after taking out loans, he was able to get back up and running, then moved Dec. 2, 2021, into his current space. Business in the beginning was great, but as the year went on, sales started to slow.

“The first weekend we were open, we had lots of people just walking in here, looking around,” he said. “A lot of them were just neighborhood people shopping at the other stores and a good number of them stuck...

“But (business) started to creep down and there was just not enough revenue to keep the store going.”

Kaminski has worked in the video business since the late 1980s at locally owned and chain video stores. He opened his namesake store in 2005, offering movies for customers to rent or buy. He would also purchase movies that customers would request.

Lu and Jim Schultz, of Rincon Valley, have stuck with Kaminski’s store since his original location in Bennett Valley. They love his selection of foreign films and TV series.

Lu Schultz said she never wanted to use Netflix as long as Kaminski was around to show him support.

“He’s a great guy and we’re really going to miss him,” Lu Schultz said. “He was always so willing to order stuff for you, so if you wanted a movie, he’d look it up and order it.”

Jim Schultz said Kaminski has a great relationship with his customers and even knew many of them by their first names. He was always willing to take special requests for new movies or videos for the store.

“We could have special requests and he would always be very happy to accommodate,” Jim Schultz said. “It was always just a very nice experience.”

Caleb Robinson, who now lives in Alaska, used to work at Joe Video in 2018 when he attended Santa Rosa Junior College. It was one of his favorite jobs — being able to work alongside Kaminski, who took pride in the business and cared so much about what he did, he said.

“(Kaminski) poured so much time and effort into that place,” Robinson said. “(Joe) is such a positive dude. He loves the movies that he’s talking to customers with and, plus, it was just awesome to be in an environment where everyone has the same interests between customers and employees.”

While the brick-and-mortar spot will close after Friday, Kaminski isn’t leaving the industry entirely. He’s taking his business to the web — the irony isn’t lost on him — and plans to sell movies and higher value products as an Amazon seller. He also hopes to have an integrated website where people can shop directly from him.

In the meantime, Joe Video’s final day will include last-minute sales of inventory — movies for $2 each and remaining rentals for $3. He has already sold the store’s gumball machine.

“There’s sadness but understanding because I developed these relationships with long-term customers,” Kaminski said. “It’s an emotional thing, but it’s the right thing to do.”

