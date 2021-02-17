Sonoma County’s pandemic death toll increases to 291 residents

Sonoma County health officials on Tuesday reported four more deaths from complications of the coronavirus, bringing the pandemic death toll to 291.

Since Thursday, the county has reported eight additional virus-related fatalities.

Seven of the latest eight local COVID-19 victims died between Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. One of the victims just reported actually died Dec. 19, but for nearly two months had not been included in the county’s tally of fatalities.

County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said the most recent virus-related deaths are a reflection of the countywide effect of the deadly surge of COVID-19 in December and January.

Since only one of the new fatalities included a nursing home resident, Mase said that could be a sign the county’s targeted vaccination campaign, which made inoculating staff and residents in senior care homes a high priority, against the infectious disease is working.

The eight deaths reported since Thursday include a woman over age 64 who lived in a skilled nursing home and died on Feb. 11. Two other victims were men between 50 and 64 who lived in the general population, like the four women and one man over 64 who also died.

The deaths occurred even as the number of daily confirmed local infections of coronavirus continues to decline or level since January. Health officials and infectious disease experts have said virus-related fatalities usually lag fresh cases by as much as a month. New daily cases here began to decline in the late January.

The average number of new daily cases in Sonoma County for the first two weeks of February was about 90, compared to 270 a day for the first half of January at the height of the winter surge of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic started in March, there have been about 27,400 coronavirus infections in the county. A few more than 3,000 are active cases as of Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.