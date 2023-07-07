The value of taxable property in Sonoma County has reached a record $114.48 billion, marking a 5.68% increase over last year, according to the latest assessment roll announced by the county.

The increase in value could mean a boost down the line for county government departments and other local agencies, including public schools, that depend on property tax revenue.

The property tax roll, processed annually, incorporates the assessed value of real property, including land and attached buildings, as well as business property countywide.

This year’s assessment is based on the value of that property — residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural — as of Jan. 1, 2023.

“We’ve had a strong real estate market. The CPI (Consumer Price Index) has continued to go up,” Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Deva Marie Proto said in an interview, explaining the increase. The latest non-seasonally adjusted CPI shows a 4% increase over the past 12 months.

About half of property tax revenue is distributed to public education, according to a county news release.

Property taxes collected by the county also serve as a vital source for the county’s general fund, which is the main funding source for departments in the county’s criminal justice and administrative divisions, and most discretionary spending, including the county’s extra investments in road repair.

Under the county’s recently approved $2.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2023-24, the general fund has a $406 million operating budget.

The county stands to see an approximate $4.5 million increase to revenue in fiscal year 2023-24 because of the increased property values, said Natalie Brunamonte, principal analyst for the county.

Brunamonte noted the $114 billion assessed value does not translate into equivalent revenue, adding that revenues received by various agencies will vary.

“This represents a countywide total, while growth in individual areas will be different,” Brunamonte said in an email.

Though robust property sales contributed to the tax roll’s record high, county finance experts in June cautioned the Board of Supervisors that slowing property sales indicated tough fiscal years ahead.

That slowdown, however, is not captured in the latest assessment because it only ran up to Jan. 1, Proto said.

“The assessment roll runs a little behind what we’re seeing the market do,” Proto said.

The assessor’s office has also been slogging through a processing backlog for property sales and assessments going back six months, Proto said.

Increased work stemming from past wildfires, the implementation of a new statewide proposition affecting assessments and staff turnover have contributed to the office’s challenges.

“Our staff has been phenomenal over the last couple of years with all of the work they’ve had to do,” Proto said.

The 2023-24 assessed value notices are available on the Assessor’s website.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.