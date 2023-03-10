Sonoma County’s director of emergency management, Chris Godley, is leaving after more than four years leading the county’s responses to wildfires, floods, droughts and other emergencies, including the coronavirus pandemic.

His departure comes as the county endures another of the drenching atmospheric river storms that have punctuated his tenure.

His last day will be March 26.

“I’ve done this work here in this department for four years, so I’m looking for my next great adventure,” Godley, 58, said.

Sonoma County has gone through more than a dozen local emergencies over the past four years, according to county data.

Recruited by the county first as an emergency management consultant in the aftermath of the 2017 firestorm, Godley took over the top job amid a tumultuous period as county officials grappled with recovery and poor emergency preparedness.

He replaced then-emergency management director Christopher Helgren, who was was reassigned months after the fires and later retired amid criticism that the county failed to adequately alert the public of the unfolding firestorm.

Godley was tasked with helping the newly reorganized Department of Emergency Management through its first days as an independent department; it was previously housed under Fire and Emergency Services.

His chief mission: Improve emergency communication systems, overhaul evacuation plans and oversee the county’s pursuit of federal and state funding to aid disaster recovery and resiliency efforts.

Under his watch, the county launched its first-ever public test of federal the Wireless Emergency Alert system, the mass cellphone notifications that weren’t used in 2017 but are now seen as a key way to inform the public of emergencies.

His department four years ago also set about designing evacuation plans and drills for about two dozen communities outside cities that have high fire risks.

Godley and his staff helped coordinate the county’s response to the largest disasters of the past four years — historic flooding in 2019, the 2019 Kincade Fire and the 2020 Walbridge and Glass fires.

Godley estimated his department has brought in about $13 million in state and federal recovery funding since 2019, alongside other departments that have secured grants for such efforts as brush management.

“He’ll be a loss to the county,” said Supervisor Chris Coursey, the board chair. “He’s done a great job.”

“We’ve moved from a Sonoma Strong outlook to Sonoma ready, one that’s resilient,” Godley said. “I’m really encouraged to see that.”

He said his decision to leave was not related to his unsuccessful candidacy for the county administrator position, which the board filled in January when it hired Christina Rivera.

Godley, a Santa Rosa resident, said his next career move was in search of “personal growth,” and that he’d accepted a position outside of local government. He declined to share details, saying his new job is still being finalized.

Rivera said she was “grateful” for Godley’s work for the county. Describing him as methodical, Rivera said Goldey brought “rigor” and “continuity” to the county’s emergency response processes.

“He gave us all those years and such good work in helping us become better,” Rivera said.

Jeff DuVall, deputy director of emergency management, will step in as the department’s interim leader.

The department has a $3.9 million operating budget and 14 full-time employees.

“It speaks to Chris’s strong leadership to have people in place that can always work behind him,“ Rivera said.

Godley’s annual salary is $186,379.

Godley previously worked as the director of emergency management for the engineering firm Tetra Tech. He served as San Jose’s emergency management director from 2010 to 2013, with prior roles as Marin County’s emergency services manager and the deputy emergency services coordinator in Sonoma County.

The county has yet to begin its search for a permanent replacement, but Rivera said finding someone with experience engaging in community and language access will be a priority.

Godley’s tenure was marked by one particularly stinging moment of public criticism.

It came in the initial weeks of the coronarvius pandemic in 2020, when he took a family road trip to the beach, disregarding a strict shelter-in-place order at the time that closed Sonoma County parks, beaches and open spaces in an effort to limit the spread of the pandemic.

He posted photos of the trip on Facebook — and days later faced up to a whirlwind of blowback.

“I own this,” Godley said in an interview at the time. “Any reasoning or justification is going to sound thin.”

Godley has spent his last months in the role managing response and recovery to January’s punishing rain storms, which toppled thousands of trees, killed two people and wreaked havoc on road conditions and the power supply.

Godley said he feels “some sadness leaving such a tremendous community” and his “team” at the county but is encouraged by where the county and its partners stand in terms of emergency preparedness.

“I feel pretty good about where the county and residents have come in the last two years,” said Godley. “Of course, there’s more work to do but the county and everybody in it has done extremely well so I’m very encouraged.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.