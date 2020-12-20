Sonoma County’s toyon plant is a merry, bright survivor

Many places in Sonoma County refer to toyon, a native shrub whose name was borrowed from the Spanish tollón, which itself came from Ohlone, one of California’s Indigenous languages. The plant reminded 19th-century settlers of English Holly, so it’s also called “California Holly” or just “holly.” Local places referring to toyon appear all over, from Toyon Lane in Cloverdale to Guerneville’s Toyon Drive to Holly Lane in Petaluma. There’s also Hollydale, a small community on the Russian River.

The prevalence of these names echo just how widespread toyon is — botanists have recorded it in almost every corner of the county, the exception being the vicinity of San Pablo Bay. Indeed, outside of California’s deserts and the High Sierra, toyon grows over much of the state, from the Oregon border to Mexico. Even Hollywood is said to be named for the toyon growing on nearby hills.

Spotting toyon’s clusters of bright red berries on a gray December day is a mood-lifting surprise. Amidst the dull grays and browns of winter, they light up the landscape like miniature movie marquees. Such fitting seasonal colors inspired yet another name: Christmas berry. While protected by law from being picked in the wild, the berries are edible, though not very palatable. Roasting helps by changing their flavor from acidic to sweet. Other parts of the plant, including the leaves and stems, are poisonous and potentially deadly.

Locally, toyon is doing well in places visited by wildfires in recent years. Scorched and blackened, toyon appears dead in the immediate aftermath of a burn. But, in fact, it has only retreated underground. With a little rain, its root crown soon sends up tall shoots lush with fresh, green, serrated leaves.

Two hundred years ago, California’s native peoples intentionally burned the land every few years. Such regular fires recycled nutrients back into the soil and kept the landscape open. Toyon, which served as food and medicine, benefited from these practices. It’s hard to imagine how different things looked in those days, but here’s a glimpse: an 1870 map of Knights Valley has a place marked, “Holly Prairie,” suggesting a grassy expanse with a scattering of toyon. Today, such scenes are rare or virtually nonexistent.

Detail from "A Map of Knights Valley." James E. Freeman, Surveyor. 1870. (Barry Lawrence RudermanAntique Maps Inc.)

In that same year, a dozen miles away in Alexander Valley, people were still living in what ethnographers consider the county’s last traditional village. It was known as Unutsa’wa-holma-noma in the Wappo language, which translates as “Toyon Berry Grove Town.” At that time, the village had a population of 92 people from 21 families, who lived in “eleven grass houses” accompanied by a sweathouse. Presumably, there was also lots of toyon.

That Unutsa-wa-holma-noma was still in existence in 1870, even after decades of oppression, epidemics and genocidal violence, speaks to its people’s resilience in a rapidly changing world. Toyon itself is like that — a persistent survivor in the face of disaster that taps into hidden resources and starts over, offering a flash of beauty at the darkest time of the year. A fitting symbol for this 2020 holiday season.